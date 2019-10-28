DANVILLE — With Geisinger agreeing to donate $25,000 per year and a 2 percent hotel tax, the Montour Area Recreation Commission will be able to fund 96.5 percent of its annual budget, Commission Director Bob Stoudt said Monday night.
He said the commission should be able to raise the 3.5 percent remaining for its budget from donations.
The 2 percent hotel tax going to the commission should bring in about $167,000 per year toward the commission's $200,000 budget which includes $130,000 for the Montour Preserve. The hotel tax is paid by people staying in hotels and motels in Montour County. The 2 percent hotel tax increase, from 3 to 5 percent, goes into effect Jan. 1.
"Tonight is about the highest of the highs," Stoudt said after the commission board approved a number of actions for long-term financing of the commission that maintains parks and trails in Montour County as well as recreational programs at the preserve.
With the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and Montour County commissioners previously approving the hotel tax increase, he said the mission of the commission will be more than ever to promote tourism and health-related activities in the county. He said he is starting discussions immediately to implement such programs in 2020. He hopes to add races such as the Chilli Challenge that came close to breaking even and is held at the preserve.
The commission board also approved the creation of a commission endowed fund through the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. Stoudt said he and his wife Becky would start the fund with a $1,000 donation. Several other people plan to contribute, he said.
In its corporate sponsorship agreement, Geisinger will donate $25,000 per year for five years or a total of $125,000 if conditions are met including the commission receiving an additional $175,000 from other sources, preserve owner Talen Energy committing to a long-term lease of the land to the commission to continue maintaining the preserve and the commission allowing Geisigner to conduct an annual review of operations, funds and fundraising efforts before Aug. 1 of each year beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2024 to determine if the conditions were met.
The commission board also approved Talen extending the lease with the preserve to three years from the current one-year lease that expires Sept. 30, 2020. Stoudt said Talen officials have agreed to two additional three-year lease extensions or a total of nine years.
"They were very cooperative and willing to help," commission board chairman Mike Mills said of Talen.
"The planets are aligning tonight," said board member Frank Dombroski who has served since the forerunner of the commission several years before the commission was formed in May of 2005.
John Grabusky, senior director of community relations at Geisinger, said the commission does a lot to fulfill Geisinger's work to create healthier spaces in Montour County. The Pine Barn Inn, which Geisinger owns, fully supports the hotel tax increase with many people who stay there using the preserve, he said.