Geisinger is hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by tracing the contacts of patients who test positive to determine who else might have been exposed.
The contact tracing program aims to identify those who possibly were exposed and encourage them to self-quarantine to prevent more spread. If they also are showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, they are told to get tested.
"Whenever we have a person who tests positive, we always ask them who they were in close contact with in the past couple days, anyone in their house or they share an office with," said Dr. Keith Boell, Geisinger's chief quality officer for population initiatives.
The clinical workers who call the patient also ask the patient if they were within 6 feet of someone for at least 10 minutes, provided care for someone, were two seats over from anyone on an airplane. If the patient knows the contact's name and contact information, the clinic workers call them.
"With the social distancing people are doing, they know who they spent more than 10 minutes with," Boell said.
He said anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing, should call their doctor or call the Geisinger hotline. They should isolate and keep themselves away from other people.
Boell said Geisinger began calling contacts on Tuesday.
"Thankfully, the majority of people don’t have to be in the hospital," he said.
Geisinger also tries to get the contacts of hospitalized patients.
When the clinic workers call the contacts, they do not give the patient's name, due to privacy law. They inform the contact they might have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
"We do specifically ask them if they have symptoms," Boell said. "We do anticipate some of the contacts will test positive."
He said test results are coming in quicker. The turnaround time at Geisinger used to be a few weeks, now the majority of test results coming back within 48 hours, he said.
"The one point we’re trying to stress is everybody staying home and listening to the experts," Boell said.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but other people as well.”
The department recommended wearing a mask when shopping at essential businesses, visiting a health care provider or on public transportation. People also should wash their hands frequently and cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing.
According to the DOH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend the routine use of face masks and respirators in the community.
"Most often, the spread of germs from person-to-person happens among close contacts (within 6 feet)," according to DOH.