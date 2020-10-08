DANVILLE — Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Health Innovation and Musculoskeletal Institute are partnering with AppliedVR, a pioneer in therapeutic virtual reality for pain management, in a pilot program to study virtual reality as an opioid-sparing tool for acute and chronic pain.
To that end, AppliedVR has received more than $2.9 million in funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to conduct clinical trials of two virtual reality therapeutic platforms.
The trials will be conducted in cooperation with both Geisinger and Cleveland Clinic.
“Geisinger continues to develop strategies to provide patients with alternatives to opioids,” said Karen Murphy, Geisinger’s chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute. “We look forward to studying the impact of virtual reality on pain control.”
AppliedVR’s innovative virtual reality headsets transport patients to environments that teach essential skills for coping with pain, including breathing techniques, mindfulness and positive thinking. This platform has been used to care for those with chronic and acute pain as well as anxiety before, during and after surgery, childbirth, oncology infusions, emergency room procedures and rehabilitation sessions.
“We believe that if virtual reality can modulate pain in a meaningful way, patients at Geisinger will be able to reduce their reliance on opioids,” said Michael Suk, chairman of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute and Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “This has the potential to reduce the number of opioids used in the hospital as well as during at-home recovery.”
"It was about a year or so ago when we were first approached by AppliedVR," Suk said. "We began to brainstorm on certain applications and among those was how could we tap into a brain's functioning? It's mindfulness, in order to address the issues of both chronic and acute pain by doing it in a different way. You might call it distraction therapy."
Understanding that pain when it occurs, Suk explained, tends to be the focus that our brain attaches to immediately, and because of that it almost auto-amplifies the pain.
"You feel a sharp pain, you focus on it," he continued. "Whereas if we can work on things to ignore pain, it tends to go away. But this is much easier said than done, as you can imagine.
What virtual reality tries to do is create a virtual reality environment where "we offer different ecosystems, or views to essentially distract from what might be a more dramatic body source of pain," Suk noted. "It's a truly immersive technology. We think we can create some longer term or residual effects from that experience that will ultimately help us in the management of pain, both chronic and acute, and away from our traditional therapeutics, such as medicine. And, more specifically, things like opiods.
The goal, Suk said, is to see "if we can create a more holistic type of therapy that uses the visual input to distract the brain from the specific signals that the body is feeling when it comes to pain. Ultimately we want to retrain, or rewire the brain so that we can have a more longer lasting effect."
Suk described the program as "cutting edge and part of the future of the way we think about pain and treat pain using technology to our advantage."
Geisinger has gotten all the protocols together, but it is still a research project.
“This project is a model example of industry and our clinical enterprise collaborating to positively impact patient outcomes,” said Suk. "What we are doing here in little tiny Danville will have a great impact, potentially global."