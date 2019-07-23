DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners approved Gray Builders as general contractor with a quote of $144,500 to make the jail annex handicapped-accessible to the public on Tuesday.
They will pay an additional $14,000 to remove and replace the front door, make it handicapped-accessible and secure, and to dispose of the old door. The new door will fit in with the look of the historic building, Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said. Commissioner Trevor Finn abstained from voting since his nephew works for the company. Holdren and Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman approved the contract.
They also approved Hepco Construction to do plumbing work related to the handicapped accessibility at the annex at a cost of $11,975. The general construction and plumbing will be financed by Community Development Block Grant funds.