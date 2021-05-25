Patients can now check in using only a photograph at Geisinger Women's Health, Lewisburg, and these other locations: Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Lycoming, Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven.
This is due to a new biometric technology introduced at those selected locations.
“Checking in with biometrics is fast, secure and another way Geisinger is making health care easier,” said Stephanie Keiser, nurse supervisor at Geisinger Lycoming.
“By streamlining the verification process, patients spend less time at the check-in counter for a better, more comfortable experience at their doctor’s office,” Keiser said.
Geisinger partnered with CERTIFY Health to integrate facial biometrics into electronic health records and administrative systems for a seamless experience for both patients and staff.
Biometric check in has been well received at these three locations with more than 4,000 patients enrolling since the option was first offered in March.
Nearly 80 percent of patients given the opportunity to enroll chose to do so.
Enrollment is voluntary and patients can opt out at any time. Geisinger plans to make biometric check in available at all locations throughout the health system.
Patients at participating locations can enroll at their next appointment.
When checking in, a staff member will ask if they would like to participate and take their picture.
For more information about Geisinger’s biometric check in, visit go.geisinger.org/EasyCheckIn.