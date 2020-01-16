Of the approximately 18,000 people who live in Montour County, 10.1 percent were living below poverty level in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That's about 1,800 people.
About 12 percent of Pennsylvanians were in the same bracket, just slightly more than the national rate of 11.8 percent.
The rates have decreased since 2014 — the county rate is down from the 11.1 percent it was over the period, and Pennsylvania's is down from the previous 13.6 percent. Neither decreased as much as the national poverty rate, which fell 3 percentage points from 14.8 percent since 2014.
While any improvement is good news, there still are 1,800 people in Montour County alone who are living in poverty. There still are 38.1 million people nationwide facing the same cold reality.
The Census Bureau also reports that between 2017 and 2018, people aged 25 and older without a high school diploma experienced an increase in their poverty rate by 1.4 percentage points, to 25.9 percent. Increase or not, that's a quarter of that group.
Poverty not only limits people to what they can do, where they can live, what they can eat or purchase, it also has the effect of continuing its crippling scourge through generations.
Some local folks are trying to break that cycle.
On Monday, four single parents graduated from the Getting Ahead Program at the Danville Primary School.
The program, sponsored by the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville, is based on a book, "Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World," by Philip E. DeVol. It is for people in poverty or living in unstable conditions related to housing, food, clothing or other essential needs. Students study the impact of a low income and poverty. They learn what they need to do to go from just getting by to getting ahead, according to volunteer instructor Joan Miller.
Miller, a retired Bloomsburg University nursing professor, said the students learned a theory of change through a series of steps. She said they learned about emotions, finances, integrity, trust, motivation, persistence and more.
One of the grads of the 14-week program, Allisa Moore, of Riverside, said she learned a lot about herself and that she is often too hard on herself. She said the program makes her a better mom and helps her realize what she needs to do to get ahead.
"When my son is a little older, I can't wait to get ahead more," she said.
Moore, who works an average of six days a week at Olive Garden in Bloomsburg, said the program helped her gain more jobs and more income there. A mother of two, ages 7 and 3, she said she is "always interested in making a situation better and that makes me a better parent."
If these and other programs can turn lives around like that, there is hope for more people.
The programs are obviously not the only solution to poverty, but they are a step in the right direction.