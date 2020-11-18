When something happens that affects you, it helps to try to figure out why it happened. Sometimes it means trying to figure out why something good happened so you can increase the good. How did I get chosen to be this church’s pastor? Why did our kids grow up to be good people? What made the corn grow sweet this summer? Why did we win the championship?
Usually, however, we try to make sense of what happened when we view what happened as sad, bad, or disappointing, so we can correct what went wrong. The patient died. What happened? The once-happy couple is now divorced. Why? Despite opening with great fanfare, the business on Mill Street folded. Why? My team lost the playoff. Why? My Presbytery just closed another church and sold the property. What went wrong? Why did this new church development during the late 1950s, located in a thriving suburban neighborhood, fail? My autopsy of the church has led me to uncomfortable probabilities. They defaulted on ministry years ago and deserved to be closed.
A recent column by Michelle Goldberg reminded me how following President Donald Trump’s 2016 election a cottage industry of hand-wringing and soul-searching quickly and rightly developed. And it was good. Why did we lose? Books such as “Alienated America” and “Hillbilly Elegy” taught me about how a vast number of my fellow citizens who favored Trump felt disrespected — those from Shamokin, Jersey Shore, Emporium — as well as how I have been neglectful of their needs, their fears, their anger, their defensiveness, their despair, their sense of powerlessness and abandonment. The mantra of us failing to get out of our bubble was chanted and echoed among us losers.
Cato Institute’s P.J. O’Rourke’s book, “How the Hell Did This Happen?” was annoyingly convicting. And it was good. I had to unplug my ears and question my assumptions and biases to try to learn to listen and hear what "the other" was saying. Sometimes I did. Sometimes I didn’t. We Biden and Clinton voters still make the mistake of failing to understand where the Trump voter is coming from. This doesn’t mean I have to agree with or even tolerate behavior, policies and beliefs I consider intolerable, larcenous and wrong, but it does mean I need to understand why. Treat others the way you want to be treated. That’s sounds familiar. Or replace the word "treat" with "respect." Could hope begin as simply as us choosing to practice the Golden Rule? Don’t look to the stars for fault, dear Brutus, or others, it begins with us accepting personal responsibility.
In “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Scout comes home from her first day at school and complains to Atticus about the trouble she got into with her new teacher when Scout tried to tell her about another student’s pride. Said Atticus: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”
An old adage suggests, “the unexamined life is not worth living.” Decency and patriotism required me to engage in uncomfortable self-examination. Consider it a spiritual colonoscopy and political colorectal examination. Trust me, it’s much easier to ignore an unexamined life, but then those polyps eventually get you in the end. These years of Trump’s presidency have taught us much, with much still to discuss. Who is America? What do we Americans really value? Why did the rural counties of Pennsylvania overwhelmingly vote for Trump in 2016 and 2020? Why did 60 percent of Montour County voters? For this election of Joe Biden, why did the percentage of Democratic voters in Montour Country increase?
Given the results of these last weeks, will a cottage industry of soul-searching and hand-wringing now develop the other way around? How will Trumpists handle Trump’s loss? Gooses and ganders come to mind. How about it? Where have you been neglectful? What’s your bubble? You want respect? Will you give respect? Personal responsibility goes both ways. Will enough Trump voters examine themselves? What do they need to understand about where the Biden voter is coming from? Why did so many dance in the streets? What does Shamokin need to learn about Philadelphia? What does a blue-collar white guy need to learn about a black mother from Reading? What does a diehard old guy Danville Republican need to learn about a migrant worker from Honduras working Pennsylvania fields or from a successful Latina from Queens?
There’s a real chance here for examination.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.