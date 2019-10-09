DANVILLE — Penn State Health, a multi-hospital health system serving patients across Central Pennsylvania, has joined the Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) provider network.
The new agreement, which went into effect Sept. 18, makes Penn State Health an in-network, preferred provider for GHP members. Penn State Health joins a provider network of more than 29,000 primary care specialty physicians, 120 hospitals and 132 urgent and convenient care locations.
The multi-hospital system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading and more than 2,000 physicians and direct care providers at 127 medical office sites.
GHP has about 550,000 members in Pennsylvania and coverage available for businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, Medicare beneficiaries, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance recipients.
— THE DAILY ITEM