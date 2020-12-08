DANVILLE — Karena Weikel, Geisinger Health Plan’s chief actuary, has been invited to join the Carol Emmott Fellowship program.
Weikel joins 20 other women representing 19 health care organizations across the country in the fellowship’s class of 2021.
“I’m honored to join this group of exceptional women,” Weikel said on Tuesday. “This is an outstanding opportunity for women to grow and develop as leaders in health care through the fellowship alumnae network and mentorship program as we inspire each other to discover innovative ways to manage total health and make health care affordable for everyone.”
The Carol Emmott Fellowship accelerates the leadership capacity and national visibility of women in health. Fellowship recipients complete a 14-month program with hand-selected mentors and a nationwide network of senior executive leaders in the field. Fellows are nominated by their sponsoring organizations. The competitive process includes the submission of an original impact project proposal designed to accelerate action toward equity in their institutions and communities.
“We are thrilled to have Karena join this incredible program,” said Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO. “By continuing to invest in the development of leaders like her, we will be able to build on our ability to deliver better care, better experience and greater affordability for our patients and members.”
Weikel was named chief actuary in August 2020 and is directly accountable to the president of Geisinger Health Plan. She leads a team of more than 130 professionals, who blend math, statistics and business knowledge to develop the analytics and improve revenue and expense that drive GHP’s success.