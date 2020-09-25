DANVILLE – The Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) has named a new chief actuary.
Karena Weikel has been vice president of risk and revenue management and actuarial services at GHP since 2015 and interim chief actuary since Kurt Wrobel left the position in May when he was named GHP president.
“Since starting at Geisinger Health Plan 19 years ago as an actuary intern, Karena has been instrumental in many vital initiatives to make health care more affordable and improve the health of our members,” said Wrobel.
As chief actuary, Weikel is responsible for managing Geisinger’s overall cost of care, trend mitigation, vendor relations, underwriting, provider and medical economics, risk adjustment, operational and regulatory reporting, pricing, rate filing, trend analysis, reserving and organization-wide financial analytics for all lines of business.
In her career at GHP, Weikel also served as director of actuarial services and actuarial informatics and associate vice president of clinical informatics.
She is a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s in mathematics and secondary education.