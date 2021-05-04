DANVILLE — The pediatric nursing staff at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will soon receive a donation of treats, courtesy of GIANT, in acknowledgement of National Nurses Week.
In the past, GIANT has made grab-and-go meal donations to the nursing staff at the hospital in celebration of the appreciation week.
This year, due to the pandemic, GIANT organized donations from vendors of individually wrapped snacks and single-use items, including drink mixes, chips, popcorn, candy, cookies, cereal bars, beverages, and health and beauty items, said GIANT social impact manager Jessica Groves.
“This donation is really a small token of our appreciation for the nursing staff,” Groves said. “We can only imagine how the last year has impacted the staff and want them to know that we value them in our communities. We are their cheerleaders for the amazing care they have never wavered from giving to patients and families.”
The donated items will be distributed to the nursing staff during National Nurses Week, today through May 12, and are very much appreciated by the staff, said Glenn Bernius, system director for the Women and Children's Institute at Geisinger Health Foundation.
“GIANT continues to be a strong partner for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital,” Bernius said. “This donation shows their continued commitment to the care of our pediatric patients and the caregivers who provide that care, day in and day out.”