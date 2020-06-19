DANVILLE — GIANT is now selling beer and wine at its 502 Church St. store, the GIANT Company said on Thursday.
Another of the grocery store chain's new Beer & Wine Eateries also recently opened in Waynesboro.
The cafes offer hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection, the company said. Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option with which they can create their own six packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers may also choose from take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads.
Both eateries are open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. GIANT enforces a 100 percent proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. To protect the community, associates will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.
A total of 121 GIANT Food Stores, including those in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove, and MARTIN’S Food Markets sell both beer and wine in Pennsylvania.