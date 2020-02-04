Girl, 11, becomes youngest ham radio operator in county

DANVILLE — At 11-years-old, Abbi Smith has become the youngest licensed ham radio operator in Montour County.
She received her Federal Communications Commission (FCC) amateur radio operator technician license certificate from David Mosteller, president of the Columbia-Montour Amateur Radio Club.
Abbi's mother, Sharon Smith, who is Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 4077 of Danville, was also present.
Abbi's dad, Thomas, said the club told them Abbi was the youngest member to take the test. In order to earn her license, she had to pass a test consisting of questions from a pool of more than 400 questions. The test was administered by the Central Susquehanna Technical Group and requires three volunteer exam coordinators to administer the test.
Thomas Smith said amateur radio provides both short-range and long-distance communications.
Scouts and leaders of Troop 4077 look forward to using ham radio skills to communicate with satellites built for amateur radio purposes along with experimental operations such as Earth-Moon-Earth where a signal is bounced off the moon to communicate up to 5,000 miles away, he said.
They plan to get involved with the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) as well as the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) and SKYWARN.
SKYWARN is a network of amateur operators trained as weather-spotters providing information to the National Weather Service, he said.
ARES/RACES provides critical communications during emergencies and natural disasters when power and cellphone service are unavailable for weeks, he said. The troop will also be making a variety of homemade antennas to experiment with on various hikes and camping trips in areas that lack cellphone service, he said.