Girl donates contest winnings to Danville SPCA

MOORESBURG — Madison Pennypacker won a holiday greeting card contest and designated her $500 winnings to the Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center in Danville.
The 10-year-old fifth-grader at Liberty Valley Intermediate School said she wanted the money to go to the dogs and cats at the shelter "so they would have beds, food and treats."
Jennifer Springer, Danville community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said the money will be put to good use. She accepted the check and Madison's card Tuesday at the school. She brought along a hound mix available for adoption named Kinsey, who gets along with kids, cats and other dogs.
Madison said she was pretty excited when she found out she won last week. Her mother said she ran around the house.
Her mother, Nicole Pennypacker, said she loves art and drawing. Madison said she designed the "Happy Holidays" card in crayon. She drew a snowman, a Christmas tree and other trees.
Bob Lauck, general manager of food services for the Danville Area School District, said Metz Culinary Management sponsors the contest, which is open to all children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of any employee. The company has employees in 22 states and more than 3,000 employees. Metz Culinary Management has been contracted with the Danville Area School District for three years.
Usually only one winner is chosen, but he said two winners were selected this year. The other winner was a daughter of the general manager of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Md.
Madison's mother works in food service in the Danville Primary School.
The Metz Culinary Management family chose the contest as an alternative to buying expensive holiday cards. The company donates the money that it saves from the contest to the winners' designated charities.
Lauck said the cards are sent to a few thousand people on the corporate holiday card list.
He said Madison is the first winner from the Danville district.
Madison submitted her entry by mail by Nov. 11, which was the deadline.