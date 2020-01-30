The Liberation of Auschwitz, January 27, 1945
“For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing.”
— Simon Wiesenthal, a death camp survivor and well-known Nazi hunter who searched down hundreds of Nazis Holocaust perpetrators to bring them to justice.
On Jan. 27, 75 years ago, the Soviet Army forced open the gates of Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland and liberated some 7,000 emaciated prisoners. About 58,000 others had been hurriedly marched westward before the Soviet Army approached. Auschwitz, the German word for the Polish town of Oswiecim, was the site of the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II. It consisted of a concentration camp, a labor camp, large gas chambers and crematoria. More than 1.3 million people were sent to Auschwitz between the years 1940 and 1945. Some 1.1 million of them were killed, nine in 10 were Jews.
This date in history has a special meaning for me as I knew Eva Mozes Kor, one of the twins that survived the experiments of Dr. Joseph Mengele, the Nazi “Angel of Death.” She made a trip to Danville in the mid-1990s.
Eva’s Romanian family in 1944 was transported to the regional ghetto at Cehei, also known as the Șimleu Silvaniei ghetto in Transylvania, Romania. During their time at the ghetto the family survived without housing; they made tents out of sheets. Within a short time they were transported in a cattle car to the Auschwitz concentration camp.
A soldier there asked her mother if her two young girls, Eva and Marian, were twins. She answered yes, and the girls were taken from their parents, never to see them again, as Eva's parents and older siblings were sent to the gas chamber. Eva and her twin sister Marian, then 10 years old, were placed under control of Dr. Josef Mengele.
All the twins at the camp, including Eva and her sister, were subjected to human experimentation under his direction.
I heard descriptions of those experiments and of her desire to survive. At the time of the liberation in 1945, there were approximately 150 to 180 children, mostly twins, in camp. Eva and Marian are first in line pictured in a photograph leaving the concentration camp on the day of liberation.
They were sent to a convent, used as an orphanage, in Poland, and eventually returned to Romania.
By 1950 she and her sister Marian, seeking refuge from communism, moved to Israel. Both of the girls served in the Israeli Army, Eva became a sergeant. They also received in education while in Israel. Eva studied agriculture and then became a nurse. Marian took drafting courses.
It was here where she met and married Michael Kor, also a Holocaust survivor. In 1960 they made their home in Terre Haute, Indiana. Marian remained in Israel. She passed away in 1993.
Eva and Marian founded an organization named "Candles" in 1984 with the hope of finding other surviving Mengele twins. They were able to locate 122 individuals. "Candles" became a museum and educational center in 1995 and still exists in Terre Haute.
Eva became a U.S. citizen in 1965.
Eva, known as the "Woman in Blue" for the outfits she favored, had boundless energy, but echoes of Auschwitz were a part of her life. She eventually learned of a Doctor Hans Wilhelm Munch who worked as an SS physician at the death camp, wrote to him and convinced him to meet in Poland with her in 1995 at the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in order to fulfill her need to forgive that experience. They met there, walked through the camp together into the gas chamber. It was on this trip he signed a public declaration regarding what had happened there and she read aloud her letter of forgiveness and signed it. She became an advocate for forgiveness.
Eva, 85, passed away in Poland on July 4, 2019, six months before the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, during an annual trip organized by the museum staff that included a visit to Auschwitz and the Holocaust site. She had planned to attend the 75th anniversary.
Her son Alex went to Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 2020, three days ago, to stand on the stage in his mother’s place to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation. As he approached the podium he said, “Mom, I will tell your story. I hope you are proud of me.”
Eva’s final address was in June of 2019 when she visited the Pendleton Reformatory as a guest of the prison’s American Legion.
The Indiana governor hosted a ceremony to mark Eva Kor Education Day at the Indiana Historical Society on Jan. 27.
I also cannot let this event or date in history pass without remembering her diligent commitment to preserving the memory of the Holocaust. She was so dedicated to the extent that when Eva had learned of a young person living in Danville who had become intrigued by the perception of being a Nazi, she got on a plane and flew here without knowing anyone from Danville for a personal meeting. Due to my interest in history I was invited to be present to meet Eva. I listened as she spent the afternoon explaining what being a Nazi truly meant and the full impact it would have on this person’s life. We left hoping that Eva’s story of her young life in a prison camp would have an effect on this person’s mindset.
Eva and I had a long conversation. I asked if she would be willing to speak to the students at the Danville Area High School as I was on school board at the time. She agreed and I made arrangements for her to tell her story, one unimaginable for adults, let alone children. She explained what she and hundreds of children endured as twins being used in experiments by the well-known doctor of Auschwitz and all the other horrors of that camp. I was so thankful that I had been given the opportunity to meet Eva Kor, who after that horrific experience spent the rest of her life making sure the Holocaust wasn’t forgotten while forgiving those who committed those hateful crimes.
Eva was the topic of many documentaries, one, "The Girl who ‘Forgave the Nazis.’" She wrote six books. She was honored in so many ways and received more than 30 awards. The last was in 2018, noting her “resilience, compassion and love in the face of hatred and violence.”
Eva was an inspiration to countless citizens and left an indelible mark on me.
"Lest We Forget"
A term used in reference to soldiers and war
Rudyard Kipling used this biblical term in his Poem ‘Recessional’ in 1897.
