Anything boys can do, girls can do, too, if given the chance.
That was the guiding principle behind the Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow girls to join Cub Scouts in 2018 and to establish their own Scout troops starting in 2019.
While Scouts BSA troops remain either all-male or all-female, the requirements for advancement are exactly the same. Girls can tackle traditionally “male” badges like wilderness survival or welding, and they follow the same path to Eagle, which remains the top award for both young men and women, requiring 21 merit badges out of a total of more than 135 options.
Locally, Troop 4077 is leading the way. Chartered to Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville, they number 13 girls at present.
“I love the idea,” said Sharon Smith, Scoutmaster of Troop 4077. “Our daughter Abbi had attended every Scout meeting with her brother since she was six months old.” When the BSA opened its Scouting program to girls, “she wanted very much to do it. My husband and I started the troop for her.”
Now the senior patrol leader, she has already advanced to Star Rank.
Tom Smith, Abbi’s dad and Troop committee chairman, gets the credit for choosing the number 4077. It was created from the coordinates for the latitude and longitude of Danville, and it has the further appeal of being the number of the M.A.S.H. unit in the movie and show, a family favorite.
The Columbia-Montour Council is off to a strong start in welcoming girls into Scouting BSA. According to Scout Executive Paul Knox, “we are number one in percentage of females in Scouting within our territory, which includes New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Just under 15 percent of our Scouts are female.”
The number of girls in Cub Scouts in the Council is 45 out of a total of 298. Packs are co-ed, but girls have their own dens within the pack, Knox said. So far, the council has three female Scout troops, for ages 11-17, with a total of 25 Scouts among them. Besides Danville, there are girl troops in Millville and Berwick. Venturing Crews and Explorer Posts have been admitting girls since 1971 and, in the council, girls number 15 out of a total of 30 members.
Nationally, more than 31,000 girls have joined Scouts BSA since February 2019, when they opened membership to girls, and there are more than 3,300 female Scout troops in BSA nationwide, according to the organization.
At first there was some pushback from Girl Scout leaders.
“It’s been an education process with the public,” said Smith. “But girls can be in both Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts and work toward both the Eagle and the Gold Award. This gives girls a chance to do what they want.”
Last week, for two girls in Troop 4077, that meant learning how to do welding. Mollie Bromwell and Abbi Smith spent about four hours in the workshop of Jesse Moyer, of Riverside, who is also Scoutmaster of Troop 33.
“It was a bit difficult at first,” said Mollie, “but it wasn’t scary.”
They learned all about safety first and the need to wear protective clothing, closed shoes, and goggles and a mask when welding.
“You can’t watch while someone else is working,” she said, “if you don’t have a mask on.”
Moyer had pre-cut the metal pieces before their session, and both girls got the chance to don the helmet and weld different kinds of joints. The pieces welded together to form an eagle.
Troop 4077 meetings are held on Sunday afternoons. Last week, leaders Dan Gaugler of Catawissa and Rob Cooney of Danville were helping the Bug Bites Patrol complete some requirements for their Tenderfoot Rank. They talked about hiking safety and etiquette, practiced their knot tying, and learned how to handle an ax safely.
“All the girls in our troop come from Scouting families or at least know someone in Scouting,” said Sharon Smith.
“I like being girls in a Boy Scout troop,” said Allie Wertz of Riverside. She has been working on her fitness requirements for Tenderfoot, which include pushups, sit-ups, and a timed one-mile walk/run. “You have to be in shape,” she said.
Odin Ryer, of Danville, added “I have friends here.” Because the troop draws from four different school districts and also includes two home-schoolers, it is a chance for some Scouts to meet new people.
The leaders guide and mentor the girls but encourage them to plan the program and run the meetings themselves. Tom Smith comes every week “just because I like to be here,” he said, “but we could be absent and they could still run the whole thing.”
“That’s the goal,” added Sharon Smith.
Planned events
One event being planned right now is a tour of the Gettysburg Battlefield on horseback. Scout Adelay Cooney rides and loves horses and is working out the details to make this happen.
The troop also does lots of service projects — logging a total of 120 hours last year. They have worked with veterans on Flag Day and with the EOS Riding Program. Coming up are two more. They will help the Rotary Club in an Earth Day planting project in Riverfront Park, led by master gardener Carol Burke. They also will help staff stations at Montour Preserve’s Pollination Workshop in June, which attracts over one hundred younger kids.
The girl troops go head-to-head with the boys at competitive council events like the First Aid Meet and the Klondike Derby. “It’s all good-natured competition,” said Sharon Smith, though the boys and girls do taunt each other a bit at school afterward.
Knox was pleased to note that “the girls outperformed the guys in some of the events.” He feels that “having girls in the program challenges the boys. The girls want to succeed.”
Troop 4077 will attend summer camp at Camp Lavigne in late June.
“Our goal,” said Sharon Smith, “is to help girls follow their passions. If a girl already has a unique passion, Scouting can help them follow it. It can also help them find a new passion as part of Scouting activities.”