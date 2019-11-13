DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission of Danville needs blankets to distribute to those in need.
Director Carin Wharton said blankets in good condition can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They ask that they aren't left outside the door of the mission, at 491 Ferry St. across from Cole’s Hardware. Donations can be dropped off inside the Ferry Street location.
The mission just acquired the space next door at the former Carol Swisher’s Yarn Shop. This space will house the current clothing mission for expansion and then that space will house its growing hygiene and crisis/financial assistance programs, she said.
The official move will be made next week.
The mission will be closed Monday through Dec. 3 and again Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.