DANVILLE — Good Samaritan Mission will be closed Dec. 23 as well as Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.
The missions is accepting donations of clothing in all sizes, especially plus size women's and men's clothing, shoes, bedding and towels.
They no longer accept household goods.
Any donated items must be brought into the clothing mission and be checked in by a volunteer. Do not leave items outside or they will not be accepted.
The clothing mission is located at 491 Ferry St., across from Cole's Hardware.