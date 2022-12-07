Photo by Rick Dandes/The Danville News

The Good Samaritan hosted in graduation for the Getting Ahead program on Wednesday night. Pictured in the back, from left, are Jasmine Yeater Audrey Conrad, Sandy O'Brien, Terry O'Brien, and Carin Wharton, Good Samaritan. In the front row, from left, are Bob Ettinger, Joan Klonger, Pam Carner. Not pictured are Marion Caravella, Cheri Klein and Dee Moore.