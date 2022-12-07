DANVILLE — Ten students graduated Wednesday night from a Good Samaritan program called Getting Ahead. The graduation ceremony took place in the Community Center at Beaver Place, in Danville.
The Getting Ahead program is a 12-week session that guides participants through the process of assessing their own resources and how to build those resources as part of their move to self sufficiency, said Carin Wharton, executive director, Good Samaritan Mission.
The classes are open to anyone, but the target audience is those living in poverty, Wharton added.
"It really takes a commitment on the part of a participant," said Terry Brown, a facilitator, who works the program with Good Samaritan. "They have to show up every week, and there is a lot of information packed into the classes."
"I'm proud of each and every one of you," said guest speaker Zhrah Pugh, a former graduate of the program.
The 1 1/2-hour class is held once a week for 12 weeks.
"We provide daycare for parents who have children and we also provide dinner every week," Wharton said.
Bridges out of Poverty is the organization, Getting Ahead In a Just Gettin By World is the class.
The "investigators" or participants learn the realities of conditions in their community and how it impacts them; hidden rules of economic class; skills that give them confidence to do what it takes to get ahead; how to build resources and make connections at home and at work; ways to deal with change and create a stability in their life.
"This is for people who are living in poverty or unstable situations (not crisis such as abuse, etc)," Wharton said. "It's about helping them to build resources and make better decisions. Who they will be tomorrow is about what they decide to do today. The class is taught by (volunteer) certified facilitators."