DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission, on Ferry Street across from Cole's Hardware, will host a free hygiene products giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
People must have proof of ID and reside in Montour County. The hygiene giveaway is the second Tuesday of every month.
Clothing mission hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clothing mission is free to anyone in need.
The mission appreciates those who donate clean clothes bedding, towels and shoes in good condition. It does not accept household items, toys, dishes, etc.
Bags of donated items cannot be left in the entryway. It is a fire hazard and the door cannot be blocked.
Donated items can only be dropped off when the mission is open and checked in with a volunteer.
For more information about becoming a volunteer at the mission, call 570-275-2500, option 10, and leave a message.