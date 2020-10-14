Andy locks himself inside the warden’s office. He puts a Mozart album on the record player and broadcasts the Duettino Sul’aria between the Countessa and Susanna to the prison yard. This comes from the movie, “Shawshank Redemption.” The guards break through the door and bludgeon bloody Andy, but not before the inmates pause for their brief moment of beauty.
Andy’s friend Red narrates: “I have no idea to this day what those two Italian ladies were singing about. Truth is, I don't want to know. Some things are best left unsaid. I'd like to think they were singing about something so beautiful, it can't be expressed in words, and makes your heart ache because of it. I tell you, those voices soared higher and farther than anybody in a gray place dares to dream. It was like some beautiful bird flapped into our drab little cage and made those walls dissolve away, and for the briefest of moments, every last man in Shawshank felt free.”
Can we survive without such moments? They are called transcendent moments, even when the song is blissfully sad. It’s the real rapture. They lift us up because they bring us beauty. Grace notes. Beauty redeems our souls – appearing in pure laughter, flowers growing in the garbage, food bank volunteers, cards sent, families at nursing home windows, a tear on a young girl’s cheek, kisses through a phone’s screen. Being human, surrounded by humans and by what we humans do, is tough. Beauty restoreth our souls. Despite what’s going on around us – violence, rancor, sickness, virus, failure, frustrations, losses, fears, isolation, tedium, shouting insults, division, mean-spiritedness, the ache of daily news – beauty yearns to define our souls.
We need more grace notes. Alas, they cannot be contrived. It’s a matter of noticing, being mindful, open to the good, beautiful and lovely. What restores your soul? For many, it is music. We grow in the womb surrounded by mother’s natural music, blood pulsing — shoosh, shoosh, heart pounding, heart beating. We listen to the ¾ time and turn it into a waltz. Even the earliest hominids made music through animal horns and drums. Music, within culture, transcends culture, religion, politics, language, education, class, gender, age. Music hath unifying charms.
Why are those prone to melancholy moved by oboe and cello over all other instruments? Why does that timbre resonate? What sound is it for you? Opera, banjo, guitar, piano? We chatted about this once sitting around a candle on the dark porch in Honduras after a harsh day, listening to the trill of birds, telling each other about our favorite music, from Moon River to Mozart, Allman Brothers to Edith Piaf.
Simply put, music gets us where we can best get got. Songs conjure up for us memories of special moments. Lullabies sung long ago. A song played on a jukebox on your first date. A dance.
Songs with their cadence make chores go quicker, from work gang songs to sea shanties to marches and Gaelic songs sung by women working together beating, pulling, milling the urine-soaked cloth into tweed, thought to have contributed to the origin of the blues. Mississippi Delta blends with Scotland.
Transcendent moments remind us we are more than humans who must mirror the likeness of everyday, imperfect, temporary, wounded mortality. Yes, we die, we’re trapped in ourselves, we’re terribly alone and disconnected. We never can, never will, experience total and true communion even with the person we most love. That skin of isolation persists. Separation. This is the price of birth and us becoming unique in our own bodies, separate from mom. Entering the world to be separate. That’s life. That’s being alive.
Still, we can become mindful we are more than mere physical life, we’re invited to mirror the likeness of the spiritual, the beautiful. And that’s good, even when we are smudged or fractured. Sure, some reflect better than others. Still, the closer you get to the source of light, the more light we will reflect.
What restores your soul? What helps you shine? Ray Bradbury wrote a story about a man who neglects his family busily building a happiness machine. When people entered it they experienced all the wonders and joys of the world, only to exit and be sad at what they could never experience. Finally, the machine catches fire. The inventor returns to his family and everyday life, an ordinary life. The inventor realizes what is the real happiness machine: Sharing, loving, and being with others.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.