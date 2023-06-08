DANVILLE — More than one dozen soon-to-be Danville graduates will continue their athletic careers in college next fall, including eight who will attend Division I schools, a large number compared to only two in each of the last two graduating classes.
The Class of 2023 also includes five student-athletes going on to Division II schools and a trio headed to play sports at the Division III level.
Student-athletes will continue their academic careers in the Ivy League — Princeton and Penn — the Patriot League — Bucknell and Lafayette — and even the United States Military Academy at West Point.
The group has won district titles and state titles, both individually and as a team. Rory Lieberman, who will run at Penn, won two individual titles — in cross-country and the 3,200 in track — helped the Ironmen finish second at states in cross-country and win the team title in boys track last month. Brenna Ross, who will swim at Delaware, won the state swimming title in the 50 free.
Gary Grozier, Danville Area High School guidance counselor, said student-athletes in the Class of 2023 were unique.
“We haven’t seen anything like them in this area in a long time,” Grozier said. “I think it’s pretty unique what we have here.”
Division I
The group of Division I grads agreed the decision-making process was easy.
“I went on one visit and got an offer the next morning,” said Bella Johns, who will run cross country and track and field for Bucknell University. “I responded to the email offer within four minutes.”
Johns broke Danville’s 400-meter record and 800-meter record earlier this year, winning the District 4 title in the latter.
The group of eight Division I signees had mixed emotions about their readiness to move on to compete at the collegiate level.
“I’m nervous,” said Carson Persing, who has signed with Lafayette College to play football. “I know it’s going to be way more physical.”
Persing, who was named The Daily Item’s 2022 Football Player of the Year, finished his career as Danville’s all-time leader catches, yards and touchdowns. He finished the season with 53 catches for 1,122 yards, and 24 touchdown catches for an offense that averaged more than 50 points per game in the regular season, and Persing didn’t play the second half in the majority of Danville’s games this season.
The three-time all-state wide receiver finished in the top five in Pennsylvania in all receiving categories.
Similar to Persing, Ty Brown-Stauffer said he is expecting a much different environment at West Point, where he will also play football.
Most of these student-athletes will not be waiting until the fall to begin training. Ross said she will be moving onto campus at the University of Delaware to begin swimming training in about a week. Ross won the gold state title in the 50-yard freestyle in March.
Though not all move to campus right away, most student-athletes have training programs to follow over the summer. Jackson Clarke, who will run track and field for Princeton University, said he has some time to “chill” before training for the winter sport.
Clarke holds Danville’s school record in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, events he won D4 titles and finished second at states in last month.
Also among the D1 grads, Ryan Hause will swim for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Lieberman will run with the cross-country and track and field teams at the University of Pennsylvania and Sarah Sharp will join the track and field team at the University of Delaware.
Not only are these Ironmen gifted athletically, but also uphold high standards academically, said Chris Johns, Danville Area High School director of Student Affairs and Services. The majors among the eight soon-to-be Danville graduates include flute performance, nursing and a mix of the sciences. Some students are undeclared.
“The athletes in the DHS Class of 2023 are not only decorated in their individual sports, but they are just as accomplished as students in the classroom,” Johns said. “Each of them are driven in the classroom just as much as they are in their respective sports and events.”
Division II
Headed to Division II schools are Declan Aikens, who will play football at East Stroudsburg University, Mason Raup, who will play baseball at Slippery Rock University, Velvet Sterowski Heck, who will play field hockey at Limestone University, Damien White, who will play soccer at Gannon University, and Abigail Crumb, who will bowl for Chestnut Hill College.
With five students signed with Division II schools, the Class of 2023 outranks previous years. One student signed in 2022 and two in 2021.
Division III
Those who will attend and play for Division III schools are Riley Poticher, who will play lacrosse for Wilkes University, Katherine Rapp, who will play softball for Penn State-Hazleton, and Maddie Rider, who will play field hockey for Concordia University.
The grads had an array of advice for younger student-athletes who may have goals similar to the ones the signees have accomplished. “Make good choices and be a good teammate,” Ross said.
Persing encouraged younger athletes to work hard in high school as it would pay off in the end, he said.
Clarke said worrying about what others thought would be a waste of time. “Don’t worry about what other people have to say,” he said. “Just worry about you.”