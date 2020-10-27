Grandma kisses have become a guilty pleasure in these times of COVID-19. For families too far apart for safe travel, blowing kisses on Zoom may be the only possible option. For those living closer, masked hugs are the norm, except for those grandparents who live in the same house with their kids and can share the same safety bubble.
Laura and Barry Ashenfelder, of Danville, have two grown children, a daughter near Rochester, N.Y., and a son in Downington, and four grandchildren, two in each family.
They visit their son’s family regularly to help watch the children, ages 11 and 7, while their parents are at work. The kids are in school totally on the computer, and although Danelle, their daughter-in-law, goes to work every day, she showers and changes clothes immediately upon coming home. So they feel safe there.
“It’s time with them and time with the kids,” she said. “We arrive with our masks on and do a shoulder hug. No kisses, though.”
They have not yet seen their daughter and family in New York because the grandchildren are attending school in person, and at 12 and 15, they are socializing with friends. The families have agreed to stay in their own homes for now.
Fred and Mary Jo Jones, of Rush Township, now in their 80s, stay in touch mostly by phone with their five children, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Their daughter, Anne, lives with them at present, and she brought her grandchildren to the farm one day for fishing, but most members of the Jones family are scattered far away. Fred Jones finds that “seeing an image and talking [on Facetime] is not as intimate as talking on the phone,” so they call everyone frequently.
One of the hardest things about COVID limitations is not holding new babies as they arrive, according to Mary Jo. “We have a new great-grandchild in Germany,” she said, “who I haven’t seen at all, even though he is already a year old.” Anne just saw her own new grandson, born in Maryland in February, for the first time just this month.
“We used to make the rounds,” Fred said, “from North Carolina to Maryland to Pennsylvania to see everyone, but now it’s a big event to just drive out to Boalsburg for the day.”
Libby Beiler, of Limestone Township, said she and her husband, Duncan, and their kids and grandkids always took a trip to Canada every summer, but this year the border was closed. Her daughter, Maddy, who lives near Pittsburgh with her husband and two sons, just visited Danville over Labor Day weekend. It was their first outing since the shutdown. Everyone quarantined for two weeks beforehand to get ready.
“We thought about meeting for a picnic halfway at a state park,” said Beiler, “but then we decided it would be OK to have them come here. You’ve got to be creative.”
Interaction between children and their parents and grandparents depends on both distance and health issues. Claire Lawrence, of Danville, has a mother at Nottingham Village and her husband’s parents in Washington State. Usually, they would visit the Hardins on the west coast over the summer, but with a risky all-day flight to get there, they have not made the trip since Christmas 2019.
Having the whole extended family together last Christmas, she felt, set them up perfectly for their regular family Zoom meetings, about once every three weeks, joined by aunts and uncles and cousins, too, from throughout the U.S. “I think we are having more contact with Mike’s family now than we usually do,” she said. Again, though, the downside is not being able to see new babies as they arrive, like their nephew’s son who is already one and a half.
For Lawrence’s mom at Nottingham Village, they need to take into account some risk factors. “When this all started,” she said, “we didn’t see her for a month and a half. But we’re her only family here.” So, since she and her husband and son are all working from home, they feel safe visiting her several times a week. When daughter Blake arrives home from Colgate for the holidays, she’ll have to mask for 14 days, but “I trust her school, and we’ll be driving to get her.”
“We are tightly bubbling,” said Lawrence. “I am ridiculously grateful that we have been able to do this.”
Dr. Victor Marks and wife Linda, of Riverside, are lucky to have both their children and their seven grandchildren right here in the Danville area. Some things have had to be canceled, like their usual summer vacation as an extended family, but they have been able, with precautions, to see everyone quite a lot. “We have not been in our daughter Andrea’s house since this started,” they said, but they have served as a way station for her three daughters to connect to the internet for school. “Out on the Cotner farm in Rush Township, the connection is poor, so they go to cyber school at our house. We’re either away or we stay in separate parts of the house while they are there.”
Marks also spends time at his son Vic’s farm and goes inside occasionally. But their real together time comes from bicycling. All three generations go mountain biking together several times a week. Over the summer they also celebrated five birthdays together, all outdoors.
“We feel a little bit like a pod,” Marks said, “but it does get stretched, and it’s probably a little bit risky.” Both his son and wife and Dr. Marks himself all work at Geisinger and see patients there.
Retired Geisinger oncology nurse Donna Dietz, of Danville, has lots of grandparent time since her daughter and two grandchildren live with her. “We’ve been strict with visitors, though,” she said. She has forbidden sleepovers with friends for grandson Nathan, 14. “We’d have to quarantine for two weeks afterward.”
Dietz’s celebrations over the summer were all outside. “Every year we have a big family reunion at Knoebel’s followed the next day by a picnic at Penn’s Creek. This year, no one went to Knoebel’s and at the picnic, we sat far apart, wore masks and had separate tables for each family.”
At 72, she does worry about getting infected. “I know that kids will be kids and that they will take off their masks when they are together.” She lets all of her family come to visit, but at the same time, she admits, “I don’t know they’re safe. I have to just trust.”
At home, she is called into service sometimes to help support her grandchildren doing school from home. Last week, her granddaughter Noella, in kindergarten at the Danville Primary School, couldn’t get her connection to work, and since Dietz wasn’t able to solve the problem, “she missed two hours of school.” Usually, though, everything goes smoothly, and Dietz likes to listen in on the classes and then reinforce later what Nathan and Noella have learned.
The Ashenfelders similarly supply school support for their Downington grandchildren, along with their other grandparents, the Zimmers from Riverside. Both sets of grandparents take turns making the two-hour trek. “When I’m there I’m so impressed by how well they have adjusted to school online,” said Ashenfelder. Jacob, at 11, can do everything for himself, and Alyssa, at 7, is mostly independent, too. “When the computer freezes up, I have to help sometimes,” she said, “but that’s it.”
Holiday plans
With holidays approaching in less than two months, the big question in every extended family seems to be, “What’s going on for Thanksgiving?” A lot of families have not yet decided.
“I feel comfortable getting together,” said Mary Jo Jones. “Everyone’s been well.”
“I don’t know,” said Libby Beiler. Daughter Maddy usually has Thanksgiving dinner in Altoona with her husband’s large Italian family, then they come to Danville. “But that’s a little worrisome this year. We’ll have to see.”
Donna Dietz noted, “We have to be smart.” And she added that since Thanksgiving and Christmas are cold in Pennsylvania, they can’t be done outside.
But some grandparents are determined. According to Laura Ashenfelder, “We will definitely see our children.” Her daughter suggested COVID-19 testing and self-quarantining before they all assemble. “We’ll make it work,” said Laura.