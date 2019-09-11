DANVILLE — About 20 grandparents got to visit with their grandchildren Wednesday at the Danville Child Development Center's Wall Street location.
Other visits were held Tuesday and will be held Thursday.
Known as snack days, they were also held Wednesday and will be held Thursday for preschoolers and grandparents at the center's Bloom Road location.
Preschool teacher Raneasha Duffy, who teaches at Wall Street, said the kids, ages 3 to 5, made a snack similar to trail mix for the visitors.
After that, they enjoyed singing and hearing a story.
Dave Laidacker said he has been to the Wall Street location before to see his grandson, Jameson Moore, 4. "It's nice and good the kids get a following of parents and grandparents," he said. His grandmother, Virginia Moore, also attended.
Mike and Sara Berchock traveled from Dauphin to be with their granddaughter, CeCe Shook, 3.
They have been to the center in the past for events involving her older brother, who is now in kindergarten.
"We enjoy coming here. Everybody is so friendly. We come to most of the events. It's a wonderful place for kids," Sara said after taking pictures of Mike and CeCe. CeCe also took some pictures of those attending.