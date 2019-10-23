Grandview hosting fall festival this Saturday

DANVILLE — Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation will hold its fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the ground floor.
The festival, open to the public in the facility along Woodbine Lane, will include 23 craft vendors, bingo and music by The Sensations and Raven Creek, said activities director Loretta Neyhard.
As of Wednesday, 75 baskets and items were collected for a silent auction, which includes donations from businesses, restaurants, Grandview departments and wings and many gift cards.
"Businesses and the staff have been extremely generous," she said. Tickets for the silent auction are being sold Thursday, Friday and Saturday for 50 cents each or 25 for $5.
Food will also be available at the festival including soups and sandwiches. Residents helped make molasses cakes and pumpkin pies.
The Busy Bakers Club at Grandview baked cookies and brownies and will be selling them at a stand, Neyhard said.
"We try to have as many residents involved as we can. They look forward to the fall festival," she said.
On Wednesday, resident Alan Culp was selling tickets for the silent auction. Neyhard said he is very involved with activity department events.
Culp, a resident since May, said he will be helping out during the festival at the baked goods table.
Residents have volunteered to sell tickets for the auction.
Proceeds from the festival go to the residents' activity fund for outings such as going to the movies, to restaurants, to farmers markets, to the Bloomsburg Fair, for bingo and for supplies for arts and crafts.
Neyhard said the festival has been held for about 20 years.