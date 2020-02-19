MAHONING TWP. — Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation delayed its Valentine's Day celebration because of a few cases of the flu.
They were able to see the surprise announcements of the kings and queens crowned for the holiday on Monday following by a social that included ice cream and candy, said activities director Loretta Neyhard.
"The delay didn't stop it. Love continues throughout Grandview," said Jim Beggs, who was crowned king of the pavilion.
Residents, their families and staff members voted for the 2020 members of royalty in each of the nursing home's wings.
RuthAnn Hojnacki, formerly of Bear Valley, was named queen of the west wing along with Steve Stump, previously of Milton, who was crowned king. Stump was unable to make it to the crowning.
Earl "Skip" Nuss, who is from Williamsport, and Karen Lupatsky, previously of Danville, were crowned king and queen, respectively, from the east wing.
Jim and Wanda Beggs, who are from Delaware County and will be married 35 years on May 23, were crowned king and queen from the pavilion. They have been residents since September.
Wanda said she was surprised they were chosen.
Jim thanked everyone who voted.
The kings and queens wore crowns, red capes trimmed in white and each received a gift.