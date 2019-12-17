The Women's Giving Circle of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation (CSCF) is accepting applications for a competitive grantround. Grant decisions will be announced in March.
The Women’s Giving Circle of the CSCF empowers, connects and inspires women and girls by supporting initiatives and resources that better their lives. Charitable organizations that invest in community programs and projects benefiting women and girls are encouraged to apply.
Grant awards available through the Women’s Giving Circle Fund will range from $500 to $5,000.
Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit and government organizations are eligible to apply and 100 percent of requested funding must be invested within the CSCF service area of Lower-Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. Individuals are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications must be completed and submitted online. To access the grant application, visit www.csgiving.org, click on “Receive” and click on “Grant Login." First-time applicants are encouraged to watch a short tutorial available on the website. Click “Receive,” click on “Apply for a Grant” and view “How to Apply for an Online Grant."
Grant requests must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31.
For grant-related questions, contact Christine Orlando, CSCF Senior Program Officer, at 570-752-3930 ext. 2, or corlando@csgiving.org.