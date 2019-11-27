When you sit down with family and friends today, you will give thanks for the wonderful meal, for the people around you and whatever else you feel grateful for at that particular moment.
That is the best thing about Thanksgiving Day. We recognize some of our blessings on this day, and that's a good thing.
What if we expressed such gratitude every day? For the food we eat, when so many others scrape to find their next meal. For our homes that, even if they are not the cleanest or the nicest or the most modern, are a roof over our heads, keep us warm in the winter and cool in the summer. For our jobs that provide money to pay the bills, vehicles that take us from place to place (including those jobs) and, most importantly, our personal relationships with family members and friends. The list is endless.
We are not scolding here or saying you are ungrateful people. There are scientifically proven benefits to showing gratitude.
Psychology Today lists seven of them —It opens the door to more relationships, improves physical health, improve psychological health, enhances empathy while reducing aggression, improves sleep, self-esteem and increases mental health.
The publication notes that years of research has shown gratitude also may play a major role in overcoming trauma.
It doesn't have to be a major blessing, either.
Danville's tax hike could have been higher, but council members reduced it.
Local officials and Geisinger have pushed to extend broadband into Montour County's rural areas.
Speaking of Geisinger, we are living in the shadow of a major medical center providing access to medical care and major research, even if wait times for appointments are many times longer than desirable. Geisinger also happens to be the top employer in the region.
The Danville Area School District is one of the top districts in the state.
Compared to larger more heavily populated areas, crime is low, traffic is bearable and the scenery is inspiring.
The region, like any region, is not without problems, but it also has much going for it.
Now, if you can just stop your Uncle Frank from talking politics during Thanksgiving dinner, life will be perfect.