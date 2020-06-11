DANVILLE — Jean Knouse is happy to be back in business in her Kiddie Korner children's clothing store on Mill Street, even if it means wearing a mask, spraying disinfectant and using hand sanitizer.
In the nearly two weeks since Montour County went green under the state's COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, business has been picking up.
"I have many of my regular customers and I have had some new faces come into the store, which is lovely," said Knouse.
Other businesses along the borough's main thoroughfare and outside of town also are seeing customers gradually coming back, though not quite to the level it was before the state put all except essential businesses in the red phase.
Bob Metzer, of Jack Metzer Auto Group auto dealership in Mahoning Township, has seen an increase in customers coming in looking for new vehicles.
"There's a lot of interest in buying cars," said Metzer.
He said customers were coming out after not being able to physically shop for cars since that end of the business closed on March 16 due to state orders.
The service department stayed open a couple of weeks after that, which was allowed under state guidelines.
Metzer said it closed then, because, "There was just not enough business to keep it open."
The entire dealership reopened on June 1, the Monday after Montour County went green on May 29.
It has helped that the manufacturers have come up with promotions for better deals," Metzer said.
Safer outside
Damien Malfara, owner of Old Forge Brewing Co., also said customers are returning, many of them dining outside, but with restaurants limited to 50 percent capacity, business is not quite what it was. He has found that his takeout business has remained strong, though.
"We're still doing a lot of takeout," Malfara said. "It decreased some, but it's way more than what it used to be before the pandemic."
Eric Hummel, his mother, Linda Hummel, and his girlfriend, Kristen Procopio, and her daughter, Gia Morgan, 3, often make the 20-minute trip from Coal Township to eat at the restaurant. They were among the outside diners at Old Forge on Wednesday.
"I feel if you use common sense standards, take precautions and understand how the virus works, you could mitigate the risks," said Hummel, 43.
They usually eat at the bar, said Procopio, 34.
"But especially now, the safer option is outside," Hummel said.
Malfara said tables have to be six feet apart, but, "It's been great. Everybody is happy to be back, that first week especially. They're just relieved they could be back in a restaurant."
He said everybody has been pretty good about following the guidelines. He said his staff has been keeping everything sanitary. The restaurant discourages long lines by getting patrons' cell numbers to call them when their table is ready so they don't have to wait at the restaurant. Old Forge is not taking reservations because customers are staying longer, making it difficult to manage reservations.
Some still uncomfortable
Not all shoppers are comfortable going everywhere, though. Lisa Perez, of Danville, who was downtown on Wednesday, had mixed feelings.
"I don't feel comfortable going to bars or restaurants," said Perez, 50. "I have someone immune-compromised at home."
Dave Swinehart, on the other hand, he had no concerns about going into public places.
"I don't want to wear a mask," Swinehart, 65, of Trevorton, said as he got into his car in downtown Danville, though he had one with him.
Knouse said most people comply with the requirement to wear a mask.
"I've only had one person come in without a mask," she said. "I spray with Lysol and use hand sanitizer. I'm very encouraged, and yet, like everyone, I have many concerns about the future."
She knows there still are customers who are concerned about going into stores. She said if they want to buy something from a local store and don't want to go in, "Please call, they could see that you get it. We want to be supportive of our customers."
Julia Hoffman, owner of the Knack creative arts and crafts studio for kids — and families — said the business, in a new space since moving during the pandemic, is starting out slowly.
"Before we had a lot of walk-ins," she said. "Now you have to register."
She is allowed half the capacity — five instead of 10 people at one time — for all workshops and classes.
Hoffman also puts supplies in individual cups.
"I'm sure things will change as we adjust," she said. "With kids, trying to make them feel comfortable and feel good in their surroundings is important."
Tom Beiter, owner of Beiter's Department Store, said his business has been busy all along. It was open during the yellow phase.
The difference in the green phase is that more stores are open and there is more foot traffic.
"The town is more alive," Beiter said.
At the Pine Barn Inn in neighboring Mahoning Township, where just the terrace dining and tavern are open and the main dining room is closed due to renovations, business has come back, said Brien Reynolds, director of food and beverage.
"Since we opened, it's been immediate," Reynolds said of the business, which is owned by Geisinger but operated by Shaner Hotel Group, a management company based in State College.
"What I really find is people are happy, they're happy to be out," he said. "They know we're taking precautions.
He said the inn's reservations are picking up, as well.
One Danville business that didn't get the chance to open before the pandemic — Old City Bagel Company, on Lower Mulberry — should be open in early July, said the owner, Jason Moore.
"We chose not to try to open during the yellow phase," Moore said. "We're hoping early July."
At Geisinger, non-urgent services and appointments have come back over the past few weeks. Dr. J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer, said the health system is doing so with safety in mind.
"We’ve implemented a number of measures in our clinics and hospitals to keep our patients and employees safe," Hartle said. "And while we see more patients in our facilities, we still use telehealth services, when appropriate, as a convenient option for patients. Our clinics and hospitals are as safe now as they’ve ever been, and we want our neighbors to feel confident and comfortable returning to our facilities for their scheduled and routine care.”