The Green Thumb Industries co-founder responsible for the marijuana grower locating in Danville is no longer with the company, a company spokeswoman and Montour County officials confirmed.
Pete Kadens, a Bucknell University graduate, was GTI's chief executive officer in 2017 when the company courted Danville and won state approval to operate a growing operation in the borough.
But Kadens was less involved as the Chicago-based multi-state owner of growing and dispensary sites opened in Danville toward the end of 2017.
"Basically, once they got the license, he was out of the picture," Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said. "They had the local management team to run the business."
GTI spokeswoman Linda Marsicano said in an emailed message that "Pete resigned to pursue philanthropic endeavors."
She said, though, that he still is a significant shareholder.
Holdren said Kadens was the driving force behind GTI pursuing a location in Danville.
"Thank God he did," Holdren said. "That's 100 jobs."
He said the company projected 100 people would be working at the Danville site by the end of 2019.
"I haven't reached back out to see where they are," the commissioner said.
Kadens said in 2017 the company would invest more than $5 million to develop its newly announced medical marijuana growing facility at the Iron Town Commerce Center, inside the former TRW plant at East Market and Railroad streets. The plant closed in 2004.
The commissioners learned within the past few months that Kadens had left more than a year ago. Marsicano said he left in August 2018.
"We kind of wondered," Commissioner Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said. "We hadn't heard from him."
In a piece he wrote for Crain's Chicago Business, Kadens said, "After 15 years as a chief executive, most recently at cannabis grower and distributor Green Thumb Industries, I'm done. I need my family more than more money and prestige."
He said that after returning from one of his frequent multi-state trips, he felt as if life in his house had moved on without him.
"It was a clear signal that my priorities were horribly out of sequence," Kadens wrote.
He said he planned to do volunteer work and invest in businesses but would hire a CEO rather than be one.
Attempts to reach Kadens for this story were unsuccessful.
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIP), a California-based real estate investment trust for the medical-use cannabis industry, bought GTI's Danville facility for $20.3 million in November in a sale-leaseback transaction.
IIP also plans to invest up to $19.3 million for GTI to expand the facility to increase production, according to GTI’s website.
GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets.