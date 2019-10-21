Charles Marohn of strongtowns.org will talk about "The Foolproof Town: Identifying Productive Places" at the Greenly Center in downtown Bloomsburg on Nov. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be available.
Charles L. “Chuck” Marohn, Jr., is the founder and president of Strong Towns and the author of He is a professional engineer licensed in the state of Minnesota and a land-use planner with two decades of experience; he holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s of urban and regional planning, both from the University of Minnesota. Marohn hosts the Strong Towns Podcast and has presented Strong Towns concepts in hundreds of cities and towns across North America. He is featured in the documentary film and was named one of the Ten Most Influential Urbanists of all time by Planetizen. For more information about Strong Towns, visit .
Among the questions that Strong Towns raises: What development do we want? What do we not want? What does “development” even mean? And how do we ensure wealth creation that benefits all of our fellow citizens?
This event aims to energize the region-wide discussion so local communities will work together to find answers.
Please RSVP to Oren B. Helbok at The Exchange: 570-317-2596 or .
The lead sponsor is DRIVE, which serves the economic development of both Montour and Columbia counties by providing professional services to help businesses create and retain family-sustaining jobs. Other sponsors include Downtown Bloomsburg, Inc.; the Danville Business Alliance; the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation; the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau; the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties; and Community Strategies Group.
For more information about The Exchange, visit or or call 570-317-2596. For more information about DRIVE, visit or call 570-284-4296.