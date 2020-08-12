Grilled-beef salad can be eaten warm or at room temp

Thailand’s famous grilled-beef salad known as nam tok is far more than just a steak salad. Served warm or at room temperature, it features slices of deeply charred steak tossed with thinly sliced shallots and handfuls of torn mint and cilantro in a bright, bracing dressing. The cuisine’s five signature flavor elements — hot, sour, salty, sweet and bitter — work in balance, making for a light but satisfying dish that’s traditionally served with steamed jasmine rice.
THAI GRILLED-BEEF SALAD
1 tsp. sweet paprika
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tbsp. white rice
3 tbsp. lime juice (2 limes)
2 tbsp. fish sauce
2 tbsp. water
1/2 tsp. sugar
1 (1 1/2-lb.) flank steak, trimmed
Salt and white pepper, coarsely ground
4 shallots, sliced thin
1 1/2 cups fresh mint leaves, torn
1 1/2 cups fresh cilantro leaves
1 Thai chile, stemmed and sliced thin into rounds
1 seedless English cucumber, sliced 1/4-inch thick
Heat paprika and cayenne in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat; cook, shaking the pan, until fragrant, about one minute. Transfer to a small bowl. Return the now-empty skillet to medium-high heat, add rice, and toast, stirring frequently, until deep golden brown, about 5 minutes. Don’t skip the toasted rice. It’s integral to the texture and flavor of the dish. If a fresh Thai chile is unavailable, substitute half of a serrano chile. Transfer to a second small bowl and cool for 5 minutes. Grind rice with a spice grinder, mini food processor or mortar and pestle until it resembles fine meal, 10 to 30 seconds (you should have about 1 tablespoon rice powder).
Whisk lime juice, fish sauce, water, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon toasted paprika mixture in a large bowl and set aside.
For a gas grill: Turn all burners to high, cover, and heat the grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave the primary burner on high and turn off other burner(s).
Clean and oil the cooking grate. Season steak with salt and white pepper. Place steak over the hot part of the grill and cook until it begins to char and beads of moisture appear on outer edges of the meat, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip steak and continue to cook on the second side until charred and the center registers 125 F, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate, tent loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes (or allow to cool to room temperature, about one hour).
Slice meat, against the grain, on bias into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Transfer sliced steak to a bowl with fish sauce mixture. Add shallots, mint, cilantro, chile and half of the rice powder; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter lined with cucumber slices.