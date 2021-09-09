RIVERSIDE — While fireworks fans are looking skyward to ooh and aah, the ground crew is busily moving from pod to pod to light the fuses.
During Saturday night’s show in Danville, set off by Whitenight’s Fireworks of Riverside, that meant firing off almost a thousand shells in about 20 minutes.
Wearing a hard hat, eye and hearing protection, and clad in flame-retardant clothing, Brian Whitenight and his crew of six lit most of the fuses by hand for the Danville Heritage show.
The way to do it, Whitenight said, “is to lean down to light the fuse, look away, and step back a few feet before it launches.” The first part of the fuse burns slowly, giving sufficient time to get out of the way. Whitenight lights with a torch, which he feels is much safer than a flare, because you can turn it on and off.
Whitenight has been sending off fireworks professionally for six years, but he admits that he’s been doing it as an amateur “ever since I was old enough to light a firecracker.” He has been trained and certified by the Pyrotechnic Guild Institute (PGI), as have those who work with him.
Joe Welker, of Northumberland, who shared lead shooter duties for the night with Whitenight, described the PGI classes he had to take to become certified. These included instruction in proper techniques along with demos of possible kinds of failures and how to deal with them. One is the “flower pot,” where a shell explodes on the ground. Trainees are required to participate in five shows and be the lead shooter for one in order to get certified. Whitenight’s team included several who are fully certified and several still in training.
“We keep everything spaced out at the launch site,” said Welker. “And we have a spotter to watch for anything that explodes near the ground.” Whitenight adds another caution: “If it doesn’t light, don’t go back.” He said they wait 30 minutes after a show before starting to clear the “guns,” the tubes the mortars are launched from. “Cleaning up is probably the most dangerous part,” he said, because a shell can smolder for a long while and then suddenly ignite.
All fireworks came from China, and “a lot can happen between there and here” to damage the shell and make it not fire properly, said Welker. But most go off trouble-free.
Preparations for Saturday’s show began months ago, as soon as Whitenight knew the date and budget. He imports his products directly from Chinese sources but noted that fireworks are in short supply these days. “Where I get my professional stuff,” he said, “he’s pretty much sold out.”
There is an art to putting together a show. Whitenight goes to conventions to see demonstrations of the latest products. He and Welker and many of the others also belong to a regional club called Pyrotechnic Artists, which draws pyro enthusiasts from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. In the spring, Whitenight hosts an open shoot in Riverside, where the group puts off both commercial products and homemade stuff to see what impresses them. These shoots are open to the public to watch and/or learn.
Whitenight’s team began setting up around noon on Sept. 4, the day of the show, and spent the afternoon unwrapping individual shells and loading them in pods. The pods, which are square wooden frames with cubbyholes for individual shells along the outside, are widely spaced over the launch area, again for safety.
In mid-afternoon, William Hornberger and Connor Defacis, both working toward full certification, were loading 3-inch display shells in one pod. “These will shoot up 300 feet,” said Defacis, of Riverside. Later, Kevin Kovaleskie, assisted by Carlos Soza and Defacis, rewired a pod of shells for the finale so that one fuse could feed 20 individual mortars.
Each show has three parts, said Welker, an opener, the body and the finale. During the show, each worker is responsible for two or three pods, each of which takes about four minutes to light. The goal is to have about four seconds between launches. One person watches the time and directs the performance as needed.
While Whitenight’s group prefers hand lighting during the body of the show, they do rely on electronic firing during the opening and finale. For this, they use an 18M module and individual wires with an electronic compound which lights the shells when directed. They can script the sequence or fire individual segments manually using a remote, which allows them to fire from 1,000 feet away.
“This is especially good during the finale,” said Welker, when hundreds are fired in short succession. Saturday night’s finale was planned to take between 2 ½ and 3 minutes.
Luckily, the weather was perfect for Saturday’s show, but if it rained, they were prepared. For a short shower, they cover everything with tarps and uncover once the rain stops. In serious or prolonged rain, they cover everything with plastic or foil and shoot through the covering. “I won’t shoot in lightning or a hard wind,” Whitenight said, “because you can’t keep the crowd safe.”
But for everything else, the show goes on. “It’s my passion,” he said. He does his best to make every show unique and to make each client’s budget stretch as far as he can. His biggest show recently was the Riverside display at the airport on Aug. 14, when he fired off a total of 4,000 shells.