Thousands will watch Wednesday, as they have for the last 136 years, to see whether Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and to find out how much longer winter is likely to last.
As the proverb goes, if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter, if not, an early spring.
Phil’s title is impressive — “Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather-Prophet Extraordinary” — but his accuracy less so. Most weather services, including NOAA, give him an accuracy percentage of about 40%. According to the PA Groundhog Club, who stage the event at sunrise on Feb. 2, Phil almost always predicts six more weeks of winter. He has predicted an early spring just 19 times over the years.
Reliable or not, Phil’s prognosticating is a lot of fun for those who flock to Punxsutawney for the festivities, and for the millions more who follow the news worldwide and on social media.
Father Timothy Marcoe, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville, was one of those visitors about 15 years ago. Always interested in the weather from boyhood on and a meteorology major in college, he organized a road trip to Punxsutawney with two other seminarians while studying for the priesthood at St. Vincent’s in Latrobe, a 60-mile drive.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were there,” he said. “Along with all the TV stations, and reporters. We were so bundled up, and still it was freezing. Everyone was standing there, waiting for the sun to come up.”
A lot of people stay in town the night before, partying, Macroe said, and so there is a real festival atmosphere.
“You have to be there for sunrise,” he said, “so we got up at 3 a.m.” Visitors have to park in town and ride a bus to the top.
Marcoe said he had a pretty good view, and he noticed that Phil doesn’t want to come out, so they have to grab him by the scruff of his neck to pull him out. Then the official observers gather around to certify what Phil saw.
“It must be hard to tell about shadows,” Marcoe said, “because there are so many spotlights all around.
“Phil is wrong most of the time, so whatever he says, it’s the opposite.”
Marcoe admits the trip was a bit of a hassle, but it was worth it. “I’m glad I went once. It was fun. But I have no need to go back again.”
The first Groundhog’s Day, in 1886, was a private event in the woods above town, reported upon by the city editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit, Clymer Freas, who was a member of the town’s groundhog hunting club. He gets credit for conceiving and promoting the Punxsutawney groundhog ceremony as the one and only, despite dozens of rivals throughout Pennsylvania, the East, South, Midwest and Canada.
The next February, 1887, Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob became official, and it grew and grew from a few hundred spectators to thousands.
The popular 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, swelled the crowds still more, so that if Groundhog Day falls on a weekend today, it might attract 30,000 visitors or more, according to VisitPA.com.
The Groundhog Club puts on a multi-day celebration, starting with lunch for “Phil Phans” with Phil as guest of honor three days ahead.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, other events include a talent show, a ball at the Eagles for the Inner Circle, a banquet in the high school cafeteria, and a dueling pianos show. Most of these sell out well in advance. On the day itself, entertainment on Gobbler’s Knob starts at 3 a.m., with fireworks set for 6:30 a.m. Admission to Gobbler’s Knob is free.
While all this hoopla is going on, most ordinary Pennsylvania groundhogs are still soundly asleep in their burrows. According to Jon Beam, naturalist at the Montour Preserve and assistant director of MARC, groundhogs settle in for the winter in late October and don’t awaken until the last half of February or even early March. Males get up first, to wander around and check out female burrows to see who is awake. They might go back to their burrows for a while to keep warm, but the deep sleep is over.
Unlike bears and chipmunks, who may wake off and on through the winter, “groundhogs are true hibernators,” said Beam. “They spend all summer eating and putting on weight to get ready.” Once asleep, their body temperature drops to just a few degrees above freezing, their heart rate drops from 80 to about five beats a minute, and they breathe just twice a minute.
Awakening too early can be dangerous. “Their survival depends on how much fat they have stored. They can go back into their den but not back to hibernation. If not prepared, they could starve or suffer hypothermia while waiting for spring.”
Luckily for Phil, getting up a few weeks early won’t endanger him.
His burrow is in a terrarium built into the side of the Punxsutawney Memorial Library with glass walls for viewing.
According to VisitPA.org, “no matter what time of year, visitors can stop by and say hello to Phil and his friends as they play, eat and do what groundhogs do best, sleep.”
Jeff Brunskill, associate professor in the Environmental, Geographical, and Geological Sciences (EGGS) Department at Bloomsburg University, says Phil is “all show,” yet he sees the groundhog legend and other weather proverbs as a plus. “They promote dialogue and give us an opportunity to discuss correlations between animals and climate. It is good to notice mammal activity as a predictor of weather.”
Some folklore about nature and weather “does have a scientific basis,” he said.
No doubt Groundhog Day grew out of real animal behavior, as people noticed groundhogs popping out of their shelters in the later weeks of winter and looking around. In Europe, the animal to watch was the badger, the hedgehog or even the bear, but when the Pennsylvania Germans came here, they found groundhogs (or woodchucks) to be much easier to find and observe.
One of the problems with Phil’s perceived inaccuracy, according to Brunskill, is that “people don’t agree on what the end of winter means.” The astronomical calendar puts the end of winter at the spring equinox, on March 21. Groundhog Day is exactly midway between the winter solstice, on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, and the official arrival of spring in March.
Can today’s meteorogists do better than Phil in predicting when winter will end?
“First we have to agree on a definition,” said Brunskill. “Is winter defined by snow on the ground? Temperatures below freezing? The last snowfall of the season?”
According to Brunskill, any given winter alternates between super cold periods and then relatively mild ones, usually in 2-3 week intervals. Today’s meteorologists can predict winter patterns with some reliability, but six weeks out, as the groundhog supposedly does, there is still “general uncertainty” and predictions cannot go much beyond “warmer than usual” or “colder than usual.”
Meteorologists have used numerical weather models for the last two decades, now enhanced by AI (artificial intelligence), but even so the accuracy of long-range predictions goes down as the window grows larger. When the gulf stream is in play, the weather is likely to be more unsettled, with cloudy conditions, and when a zonal pattern prevails, high pressure is likely to bring sunshine. Those high-pressure days are the ones where the groundhog will see his shadow.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this winter “will be warmer and drier than usual, with below-normal snowfall. The coldest period will be from late December into early January, with the snowiest periods in late November, late December, and early January.”
On the almanac website, however, they say, with good humor, “If the groundhog sees his shadow, we’ll have six more weeks of winter; if he doesn’t, it’ll be six weeks until spring.”
Meanwhile, if you would like to watch Phil in action but can’t make it to Punxsutawney this year, you can tune into the live stream provided by VisitPA.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.