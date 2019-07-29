Group drafts petition to seek lower sewer rates

COOPER TWP. — A group of citizens and business owners in Cooper Township hope an attorney can attend their next meeting to advise them on a petition seeking lower sewer rates.
Ann Fleming Hurst, owner of Fleming's Antiques, said several people, who were involved in a Scott Township sewer dispute, contacted her husband, Harold Hurst.
Ann Hurst said a consensus of 20 people attending a second group meeting Monday night seemed to favor hiring an attorney. Chris Pfaff, who prepared a sample petition, said he would contribute $50 for an attorney.
"It's up to us affecting change," Ann Hurst said.
Brian Seidel, owner of Seidel's Mardi Gras, where the group meets, said he is the only one affected by the township authority's restaurant regulations for the new sewer system. The system affects part of the township, including Route 11.
"We're all going to back you. An attorney will know what to say, how to say it and if we have grounds," Ann Fleming said.
According to authority regulations, a restaurant is charged one EDU, or equivalent dwelling unit, for every 12 seats. Seidel will pay a $25,000 EDU fee along with a monthly bill of $760 per month and $10,000 to connect to the system.
The EDU fee for a home is $2,500 with about 70 percent of the fees going to the Danville system, which will process the township sewage. The rest of the fee will go to the township for billing by a commercial firm, debt owed for the system and a small amount for emergencies, Houston said last week. A homeowner will pay $76 monthly.
Ann Hurst said the Fairfield dealership has already connected to the system. She contacted Swartz Collision and found out the owner was on vacation and said she didn't know the status of the bowling alley. "Some of us on Route 11 — maybe we don't have the backing of people we need. One woman on Bloom Road said she wants her money back," she said.
Authority Chairman John Houston said last week that anyone with a complaint can contact the authority and it will review the fees. Supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little Sr. said the township was forced into the system by the state since on-lot systems failed 10 years ago.
Pfaff asked those attending Monday's meeting to review the wording in his proposed petition and to make suggestions. It can be found at www.PfaffPA.com/CooperSewerNews/. Ann Hurst said the petition needs to be simpler and possibly notorized.
He said he hoped the petition could be signed by Aug. 12. Petitions are available to sign at Seidel's and Fleming's and will be submitted to the authority before the authority's meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the township building. "We would show up quietly as a large group with one person submitting the petition," he said.
Seidel suggested clients and customers may want to sign the petition. Ann Hurst said the petition, to be valid, needs to be signed by citizens and vendors affected by the system. Seidel said a separate petition could be signed by clients and customers.
Pfaff said he wants to inform the township supervisors of the petition at their meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 in the township building. "I'd like to get the supervisors' verbal consensus," he said.
He said the petition may be presented to the authority, the township and the Montour County commissioners since the commissioners allocated grant money to help income-eligible residents connect their home to the township collection system. Interested homeowners should call Nicole Hogan at SEDA-COG at 570-524-4491.
The group will meet again at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Seidel's Mardi Gras.