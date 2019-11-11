DANVILLE — The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual free Thanksgiving dinner at noon Nov. 28 in the cafeteria of St. Joseph School, at 1027 Ferry St.
This is the 36th year for the dinner, which is open to anyone, said Paul Seif, the chairman since it began.
"We will have live music, presents and Santa visiting," he said.
Anyone who needs a ride can call the church at 570-275-2512 or Dwayne Hilkert at 570-275-2265.
They usually serve 100 people at the cafeteria and deliver another 100 meals to people. They also offer take-out.
"Volunteers deliver meals to people in their homes and spend time with them," he said.
"If you can't get out of your house, we will take dinner to you," he said.
He noted the school has an elevator for people who have trouble using stairs.
They plan to roast 34 turkeys in the school kitchen starting the morning of Nov. 27 and probably through about midnight.
"Everything is homemade. We will have up to 40 homemade desserts," he said.
They expect to peel and cook 130 pounds of potatoes for mashed potatoes and use 60 bags of filling. Side dishes will include green beans and corn. They will also serve gravy, apple sauce and dinner rolls.
"Almost everything you would put on your table we will have," he said.
Some of the food will be donated. They will play Christmas music and live Christmas music will be presented at 12:30 p.m. Santa will visit with kids and adults on the stage.
"It is open to everyone to come for a meal," he said.
He said Geisinger workers who don't have time to pull together a full meal on the holiday often attend as do older people who are by themselves. "We have a real mixed crowd," he said.
About 25 volunteers will prepare the meal. Other volunteers will work in other ways, such as setting up the cafeteria. In all, about 40 volunteers will be helping Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, he said.