Group offers support, information for parents of LGBTQ kids

DANVILLE — Diane McKinley was surprised but not upset when her daughter Rosie revealed to her parents that she was gay.
"I think there was a certain amount of surprise," said McKinley, of Rush Township. "I was overwhelmed she felt she wanted to share that with us."
Rosie, now 29 and one of five children, revealed she was gay when she was a student at the University of Pittsburgh about a decade ago, just before she came out in a front page article in the school newspaper.
When McKinley went looking for a local support group, she found the closest ones were in Allentown and Mechanicsburg. She and Darcy Decker, of Mahoning Township, the parent of a straight child, thought there should be a support group locally. Decker said she is an ally of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community.
McKinley told her about the Mechanicsburg group.
In 2017, they and others formed the Danville chapter of PFLAG, which used to stand for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, but now the group, formed nationally in 1973, goes by the acronym.
"I thought as an ally, I'd help start the group," said Decker, who planned to later step back but never did. "I don't understand what it's like to be LGBTQ or a parent (of an LGBTQ child). I don't want people to feel alone."
She said as a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ in Danville, an open and affirming church, "I heard a lot of LGBTQ weren't accepted. I wanted to do something."
When she heard about PFLAG, she realized it fit like a puzzle piece.
McKinley said the group helped her when her daughter was going through a difficult breakup.
"It gave me a lot of insight about where my daughter was coming from," McKinley said.
The local group has been low key until now. It is reaching out to offer support to families of LGBTQ kids.
LGBTQ children not accepted by their families have higher rates of depression and suicide or attempted suicide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey. LGBTQ youth who report having at least one accepting adult are 40 percent less likely to attempt suicide, according to the Trevor Project, which describes itself as the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.
Those accepted students also do better in school, Decker said.
Decker said the chapter has more than 80 people on its email list. About 15 to 18 attend meetings.
"The typical parent who comes says, 'I want to be supportive of my child, but I don't know what to do.'"
"Anonymity is important," McKinley said. "Not everyone feels comfortable."
Meeting locations are not announced publicly. Those who want to attend can email danvillepflag@gmail.com or call to find out. Decker said they read a statement of confidentiality at the meetings stating that what is said at meetings, as well as attendees' identities, should be kept confidential; presence at the meeting does not indicate any particular sexual orientation, and no recording devices or cameras are allowed without consent.
"There is online information, a monthly support group and group information and a lending library," Decker said. "Sometimes there are speakers at meetings."
They also do community education. Decker said Midd-West High School officials invited PFLAG to take part in a program related to student mental health following the suicides of two students last year.
"I was on a panel at the Sunbury Legion on suicide prevention," she said.
Transitions in Lewisburg invited the group to provide staff education and the group also works with universities and Geisinger and did a program at Danville Area Community Center.
They also plan to extend their outreach to the Selinsgrove area for parents from there, Sunbury and the Coal Region.
Decker said some people email but are afraid to go to a meeting.
"Finally they come and they say, 'I was looking for a community, and I found it,'" she said.
To contact PFLAG Danville, call 570-394-1394, 570-394-1650 or email danvillepflag@gmail.com.