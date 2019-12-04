Grove Presbyterian Church to host Christmas concert

DANVILLE — Sunday's Community Christmas Concert will include harp, ukulele and organ music along with caroling by the audience.
The free concert, sponsored by Zing Productions, begins at 7 p.m. in Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St.
"This is our local people's gift to the community," said John Brady, Zing co-founder. He said the music will be diverse with country and classic — "a true taste of our community."
Chrissy Brady Shipe, who serves as production coordinator, said the Danville Ukulele Benders had asked her last year if they could be part of the concert. They will be playing two selections.
She let the community vote via Facebook on what carols they wanted to sing. The top one was "Silent Night" and the next one was "Joy to the World." "It was kind of a fun thing for everyone to vote," she said.
A young singer, Giovanna Sundaresan, will be performing "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and accompanied on the guitar.
Brady said people will have a chance to hear the "breathtaking" church organ played by Joy Christian. She will play prelude music as well as accompany the sing-a-long and another selection.
Shipe, with Suzanne Walzer, make up Such & Such and will perform with Mark Doncheski "The Angels Cried."
Coyla Bartholomew will sing and play guitar to "A Country Christmas."
Juliette Pena will play two selections on the harp.
Elizabeth Richie will present "O Come Emmanuel," Such & Such with Doncheski "Eight Days of Hanukkah," Jera Strony "Home" and Kathi Beiter with Virginia Baker "O Holy Night" and "In the Bleak Midwinter."
The finale will feature Such & Such with Doncheski presenting Van Wagner's "Christmas in Danville."
Brady said this will be Zing's seventh community Christmas concert.
He said Zing will also hold a holiday jam with any musicians who want to show up at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Booth Theater, on Mill Street.
The theater will host American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-951-6572. They are $15 and BYOB. Seating will be limited. Kelly grew up in Central Pennsylvania.