WASHINGTONVILLE — A building housing a hall, a museum and a library in Washingtonville will mark the 90th anniversary of a community Christmas party this year in the tradition of town philanthropist Frank DeLong.
The Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall board will host the party Sunday, said board President Frank Dombroski, who also serves as borough council president. Doors open at 1 p.m. at the Church Street hall with caroling led by Joe Murray and his daughters at 2 p.m. Santa arrives at 3 p.m.
Attendees will receive gifts similar to those handed out by DeLong years ago. The gifts include an orange, which was a real treat then, a box of candy, a candy cane and a pencil. People will receive tickets to win poinsettias displayed on stage.
"People can sit and have their picture taken with Santa. It's always a good time," Dombroski said.
The crowd ranges from 65 to 125 depending upon the weather. There will also be food and punch.
DeLong makes mark on Washingtonville
DeLong was an inventor who gave back much of his fortune to the borough of Washingtonville. He bought the Presbyterian Church in 1928 and converted it into the furnished Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall in memory of his mother.
DeLong was best known for inventing the humped hook and eye. He also invented bobby pins that Marilyn Monroe favored, along with diaper pins, paper clips and folding cardboard boxes.
"He was Santa Claus to everybody here. During the Depression, he hired local people so they could feed their families. At Christmas, he had butchers make sure every child in the school took something home for Christmas dinner," Dombroski said.
Dombroski said DeLong noticed kids playing in the main street in town so he bought what would become DeLong Park for them to play baseball and also supplied them with balls, bats and gloves.
"He loved to see their smiling faces," he said.
"Frank DeLong spent a lot of time at his mansion and he did a lot for the town of Washingtonville," hall board member John Marr said.
Commemorative Christmas ornaments of the hall will be on sale during the party, said Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski, Frank Dombroski's son.
Preparing hall for the holidays
Frank Dombroski and other volunteers cleaned the hall earlier this week and decorated it for the holidays. The decorations include fresh-cut holly from the nearby tree.
Marr's late father, Stanley, grew up about a mile from Frank DeLong's mansion outside of Washingtonville. His dad told him about well-attended parties and plays held in the memorial hall on weekends.
The upstairs of the hall serves as a community center for performances such as concerts, parties and large gatherings. The lower level contains a museum and a library. The borough council meets on the lower level at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month.
The hall board recently received the program from the first community Christmas service held on Dec. 23, 1929, in the hall. Borough revitalization committee member Kit Kelley will be making copies of it to be distributed at the party.
The most famous artifact in the museum is Charles Lindbergh's helmet that he wore on his last flight to France. The helmet was auctioned off while DeLong was vacationing there and DeLong bought it for $1,500. Lindbergh, who was honored as a hero in France and in the U.S., was the first person to fly nonstop and solo across the Atlantic from New York to Paris in 1927.
The museum has on display many items from the 1800s such as old maps of Washingtonville, DeLong's favorite derby, old prototypes of the hook and eye he invented and made his fortune with, dinnerware from the Heddens Hotel that had been in town and an original toy truck given to Harold Sechler while he was a student at the DeLong School. Frank Dombroski said DeLong made sure every kid got a toy for Christmas.
There's also a mantle clock DeLong had along with his grandfather's clock. Two plaster castings from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, made by the Works Projects Administration of 1939, are on display.
"There were 200 and we have two of those," he said.
Brass statues include one they believe may be Chinese or Japanese with an eagle on top.
"We were on the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau list this past fall and 45 to 50 people visited who have never been here. They said they can't believe what folks have out here," Dombroski said.
A large portrait, which arrived in 1935, hangs in the museum. It had been in DeLong's office in Philadelphia.
"To this day, the DeLong Building still stands," he said.
DeLong bought the hall after the church congregation disbanded. He completely refurbished the building by adding electricity, a new boiler, cherry floors and special floors upstairs for acoustics.
"When Van Wagner performs here, he says this is his favorite place to play. His family was originally from the Washingtonville area," Frank Dombroski said.
Books fill the entire back wall with thousands of volumes, including an authorized uniform edition with stamp marks of Mark Twain books through 25, with the exception of missing volumes 2 and 22. The books also include works by Poe, Dickens and many more.
A large oil portrait of Jane DeLong, painted by W.B. Rhodes of Danville in 1902, hangs on the wall.
Hall board members Dave and Lisa Gray hold a popular wreath sale every year to benefit the hall, which is a nonprofit.
Marr said DeLong had the DeLong School built across the street from the hall. It was dedicated on Thanksgiving Day in 1930. The building has since fallen into disrepair.
"Frank DeLong would ask teachers at the school if any students needed clothes or shoes and he would make money available for the children," he said.
"He did a lot for the area. He built Blue Springs Harness Racetrack outside of Washingtonville that had races on Memorial Day and July 4. He also built Sunset Lake, which was a pond outside Washingtonville where the sewer plant is now," Marr said. The lake, built for the children of Washingtonville, contained a beach and outhouses.
DeLong died in 1939 at age 74 after being stricken with a cerebral hemorrhage while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida.
Borough leaders are continuing DeLong's efforts to improve the community.
Along Washingtonville's Water Street, new decorative street lights have been installed and trees have been planted. Three borough council members donated their monthly pay toward the purchase of eight wreaths for the new lights.
The borough council members hope a former and condemned bar along Water Street is demolished soon. The council plans to salvage hand-hewn beams from the building, from the early 1800s, for a picnic pavilion planned for the borough park.