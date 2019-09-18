DANVILLE — The Danville Halloween Parade Committee voted to award the best overall entrant up to $1,000 with the hope of attracting outstanding entries this year.
The committee, which met Wednesday night in the Danville American Legion Post, set the top prize at $750, but the judges are allowed to award up to $1,000 if the best entry proves to be exceptional.
Last year, the best overall entrant received $250.
Committee member Dean VonBlohn suggested the judges have that discretion and the 10 committee members agreed.
VonBlohn’s wife, Jane, who chairs the parade committee, said they expect to award $3,540 in prizes this year.
She said the prize amounts, which the committee changed, had remained the same for the past 15 years.
The parade will be held Oct. 24 with entrants forming at 5:30 p.m. and the parade moving at 7 p.m. at the Paper Magic lot, off East Market Street. If it rains, the parade will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and form at 1 p.m.
Other prizes will be $400, $200 and $150 respectively for first, second and third places among large floats; $200, $175 and $150 for first through third places among small floats; $200 for first and $100 for second for novelty groups; Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, $150, $100 and $75; costumes, $100, $75 and $50; and vehicles, $100, $90 and $75. There will be three judge awards of $25 each.
Jane VonBlohn said they expect four divisions.
She already has the Danville, Berwick, Benton and Millville high school bands booked. She said the cost to book the bands was $2,400.
So far there are 23 entrants including floats, dance groups, a DJ, Eaton Tae Kwon Do, Members Choice Federal Credit Union and Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
This year’s parade marshals will be Legion Post Commander Brian Sosnoskie along with World War II veteran Gene Snyder and Korean War veteran Henry Swank.
Registration forms for the parade will be available at Cole’s Hardware and Beiter’s Department Store and can be found on the Danville Halloween Parade Facebook page, said Deanna Force, parade committee member. Registrations should be submitted by Oct. 16.
The parade route will be East Market Street, Mill Street, Lower Mulberry Street and will disband behind Cole’s Hardware. Danville Fire Police will direct traffic.
Committee member Jason Bird will be sending letters seeking donations for the parade. Donations should be mailed to Members Choice, at 390 Walnut St.
The VonBlohns will be honored as outstanding Danville alumni by the alumni association Sept. 29. Jane said what she does “comes from my heart” when she organizes the parades and helps veterans.
“This is my 47th parade and I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like what I was doing,” she said. “I have a terrific committee that needs to be honored. You all do a fantastic job giving your time and expertise,” she said.
The parade committee will next meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Legion. Other meetings will be Oct. 16 and Oct. 22 at the same time and location.