DANVILLE — Handicapped-accessibility work and other improvements funded by Community Development Block Grant money and an insurance grant are nearly complete, Montour County Prison Board Chairman Trevor Finn said.
Speaking at Monday's board meeting, he said a fence has been installed in the back of the jail, at Church and East Market streets, a handicapped-accessible ramp at the jail annex is complete, a shed has been placed on the back of the property and a handicapped-accessible bathroom awaits railing. Prison Warden Bill Wilt said the railing has been delivered.
Finn said more fencing will be installed around the jail and jail annex and funded by an insurance safety grant awarded to the county.
Wilt's office has been moved to the jail annex. Wilt and county maintenance staff renovated the area for his office, board member and Commissioner Ken Holdren said.
Finn said work in the annex to be done includes making a secure visitation area for families meeting with inmates and moving the bookkeeper's office from the jail to the annex. That work will be part of financing for other county projects.