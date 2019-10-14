ANTHONY TWP. — The Happy Homemakers of Exchange will sponsor blood drives in the community center Nov. 27. Other dates are Jan. 22, March 18, May 20, July 15, Sept. 9 and Nov. 25, 2020. They will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767.
A community Christmas dinner will be held Dec. 1 in the Anthony Township Community Center.
Several area chruches will coordinate the event, which starts at 1 p.m. People should bring a covered dish and table settings. Meat and drinks will be provided. There will be door prizes, caroling and a possibly a visit from Santa.
A ladies Christmas celebration will be held at 6:30 p.. Dec. 10 in the Anthony Township Community Center. The snow date will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Women need to live in the township to come to the event. Participants will play games and sing songs along with fellowship. Meat, hot and cold beverages and table settings will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and a wrapped inexpensive gift.
There will also be an optional cookie exchange. For more information, call Molly Owens at 570-437-2260.