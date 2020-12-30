Who else is ready to close the book, ring the bell, blow out the candle on 2020? Tomorrow begins January, named for the Roman’s most venerated god, Janus, the god of doorways. Janus was two-faced, one looking backward, the other looking forward. I’m looking forward to crossing the threshold into the New Year, although I’m aware many want to keep looking backward. You do have to admire their obstinate clinging to their own reality.
“I feel this ship is unsinkable,” said Titanic’s captain (glug, glug). “I am Yertle the Turtle! Oh, marvelous me! For I am the ruler of all that I see,” said Yertle, until Mack burped and shook the throne of the king!
You do have to admire such confidence based on feelings rather than reason. It’s a remarkable persistence in folly and stubborn denial. Thank you for the lessons for our grandchildren to study.
Bless the resolute disciple in town whose sign on the rear of his trailer still proclaims: ‘Trump 2020 – make liberals cry again.’ Back in November of 2016, some liberals cried. They cried because they were broken-hearted and feared where the nation might go. I’ll take the liberal reaction any day over cringing vengefulness. Who’s the snowflake?
Our son still gets yelled at by miserable customers when reminded they must wear masks. The latest yahoo shouted obscenities before they escorted him out. Living backward, foolishly. Something better is coming, actually. Less indifference, more compassion. Our son hid rubber duckies about the store shelves for a finder-keepers game. Customers welcomed this good cheer. People want to smile. Our son told about a young woman who was stressed. He quietly gave her a discount. She looked at her receipt, asked him about it. He told her she appeared as if she needed it. She started to cry. We’ll take a cup of kindness yet.
I’m glad for you, Mr. President. You finally got your wish. You never really wanted the job, what you wanted was the power. Sadly, the aim of power always is more power. Yet power alone becomes true power when employed to benefit humanity. My New Year’s wish is that you and your right-wing supporters stop embarrassing America and yourselves by wrecking it all before the new fellow moves in. I could never be a landlord. How many landlords have had to deal with crummy tenants? Tenants who feel victimized, despite having failed to pay rent for months. For evicting them, they take it out on the landlord by overflowing the bathwater, turning up the heat, letting the dog urinate on the carpet, stealing lightbulbs. Does America need to get a restraining order following this breakup? White House staff, please fumigate, then count the silverware.
Again, your hutzpah is remarkable. Congratulations on banking a nest egg by tin-cupping your supporters and PEZ dispensing pardons to unrepentant crooks and killers of children. We’re so proud of our president’s farewell statesmanship and valedictory commitment to character and community. Your devout fanatics decry how you never were given a fair chance, how the fake media and deep state were bent on destroying you from the beginning. The real fault was how you disdained the accountability and responsibility that accompanies authority. Beware, fellow passenger. Do you really feel your enabling and permissive Republican contortionists will continue to tolerate you once you leave office? America’s hungry, America’s dying. Let’s play golf. Discover happiness: step into the freedom of insignificance. The Trump business plan: spinning straw from gold. Scandalous is believing you’re indispensable. Who is? My profession regards it our duty to help our successors succeed.
Looking back, you could have governed. Government isn’t always a good thing but government always is a necessary thing. You might have achieved mediocrity if only you had listened, cared and tried. You could have governed and achieved some good. You have secured your legacy in American history. What a waste.
Me? I’ll do whatever it takes to charm good luck for 2021 — eat twelve grapes, jump off the chair, be sure to smooch Elaine at midnight, eat my black-eyed peas, jump seven waves making seven wishes, eat my pork and sauerkraut — whatever it takes to conjure up some good luck. The problem is, I don’t believe in luck.
