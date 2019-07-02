DANVILLE — Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder dismissed charges of harassment and simple assault against an ex-girlfriend accused of attacking a man and ripping off his colostomy bag.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the charges were dropped Thursday because Christopher Maldonado did not want to cooperate with the prosecution.
Danville police had charged Ashlee M. Canales, 26, who sent Maldonado an email asking to speak with him about something important. He went to her house at 104 Montour St. June 5 where she allegedly locked the door to the bedroom and showed pictures of his current girlfriend asking how she was and threatening to beat them both up, he told police.
When he tried to jump put a second-floor window, he said she grabbed his hair, neck and shoulder and attacked him, causing abrasions. She attacked his face hitting his left eye, leaving abrasions and ripped off the colostomy bag, he said.
Another man entered the room after hearing Maldonado scream and got her off of him. Maldonado ran from the house and reattached the bag as he left, police said.