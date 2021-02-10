DANVILLE — The Danville Area Education Support Professionals Association (D.A.E.S.P.E.) held its third annual hat and glove drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. The drive was a benefit for Danville students who were in need of these items.
With the help of Mike Mast and some of his students from the high school, Jenn Marino and her Life Skills class from Danville Primary School, Stephanie Riley and Allison VanPatter and their Life Skills class from the middle school, 436 items were collected for students, according to Deb Alpaugh, D.A.E.S.P.A. secretary.
"We were able to reach out to all of our students, plus some other community members, Alpaugh said. "A big thank you to all who donated. D.A.E.S.P.A. is always looking for ways to help our community members. We are looking forward to doing this project again in November."
— THE DANVILLE NEWS