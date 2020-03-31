Health care workers are on the frontline in the battle against the deadly COVID-19.
That battle, caused by a novel strain of coronavirus, is just heating up in Montour County. There aren't as many cases of COVID-19 here as in other parts of the state, where health care workers, as in other parts of the country, are facing higher risks because of shortages of protective equipment such as facemasks and respirators.
Geisinger officials say they are ready to test people for COVID-19 and treat them as needed. Health system officials said they have been preparing for months for the disease to spread here.
The real test will come if there is an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases here as there has been elsewhere. The test will not just challenge the staff, but it also will challenge the health system's equipment and supplies.
The country's delayed response in testing and stockpiling equipment and supplies have given the disease a good head start in the United States. Last week, the U.S. surpassed China in having the most deaths from the disease with nearly 1,300. On Monday, the U.S. had the highest number of deaths in one day from COVID-19, at least 519.
In a conference call with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey on Monday, health care workers from Pennsylvania said they fear for their own health caring for elderly patients. One, Donna, a Northeastern Pennsylvania nursing home licensed practical nurse, said she has had to reuse the same facemask for a week and store it in a paper bag when she was not using it. She should be using a different mask for each patient.
Her last name or employer was not revealed for privacy reasons because three of her co-workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the largest health care union in the state, said there is a severe shortage of equipment to protect workers in nursing homes and personal care and critical care facilities. He, Casey and others want the federal government to distribute masks and equipment held in the Strategic National Stockpile, identify reserves of masks and equipment in other industries, such as construction, and redistribute them to health care providers.
Because health care workers are risking their health in caring for COVID-19 patients without adequate protection, Yarnell said the government also should ensure all frontline health care workers and emergency response workers can be tested easily and receive care.
If trends in other states and other countries are an indication, there's a good chance a surge of COVID-19 patients is coming to the Valley, including Montour County.
We hope that funding the state and the federal governments have approved will help all hospitals and other health care facilities face the wave of pandemic patients, and if more funding is necessary, our leaders approve that, as well.
Casey, during the phone call, said that while the federal government has passed three bills to help all workers, health care facilities and to buy more equipment, more must be done. The senator admitted both parties on every level of government have failed to do enough.
“We have to treat health care workers on the same level as soldiers in combat," Casey said. "At the end of this, we should have something comparable to a GI Bill. It’s the kind of challenge we have not seen since World War II.”
He is right. Doctors, nurses, technicians and other health care workers are in the trenches of this. We hope they have the resources they need to stop the virus — and the rest of us do our part by washing our hands, sanitizing surfaces and keeping our distance.