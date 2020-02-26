DANVILLE — A hearing has been rescheduled on appointing a conservator for the former Days Inn at Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township.
President Judge Thomas James changed the hearing from Tuesday to 12:30 p.m. March 25 in Montour County Court.
Montour County solicitor Michael Dennehy said Tuesday's date didn't give him enough time to notify the owner and the bank that holds the lien on the property. He said notices will be served to them.
The Montour County commissioners petitioned the court to appoint the economic development entity to determine what should be done with the inn, which has been vacant for several years. The commissioners said it has become an eyesore and a place for squatters.