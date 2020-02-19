DANVILLE — A judge will hold a hearing on whether DRIVE will be appointed as conservator for the Days Inn at the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township.
The hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Montour County Court.
The county commissioners petitioned the court to appoint the economic development entity to determine what should be done with the inn, which has been vacant for several years. Commissioners said it has become an eyesore and a place for squatters.
They filed the request under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, which allows officials to appoint a conservator if the owner of the building fails to maintain the property. Holdren said it won't cost taxpayers anything.
Under Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren previously said the absentee landlord has allowed the property to deteriorate and it has become a public hazard with uninhabitable conditions.
They asked a judge to appoint DRIVE, which has the resources and access to expertly rehabilitate the property or recommend demolition and proceed with the demolition, whichever is appropriate, according to the petition.
DRIVE's preliminary plan is to take possession of the property, secure it and conduct an assessment to determine whether it can be economically rehabilitated or demolished and then submit a plan of action to the court for approval.
Hadden LLC, with addresses of Edison, N.J., and 34 Sheraton Road, is listed as the owner of the inn, which has been closed for several years at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
According to the petition, lienholders are CNB Bank, of Clearfield, with a mortgage dated Dec. 19, 2013, for $1,950,000; CNB Bank of Clearfield on a note secured by the mortgage filed Dec. 23 in Montour County in the amount of $1,633,177 and Valley Township Municipal Authority that provides water and sewer service.
The property hasn't been actively marketed for 60 days before the petition was filed and the owner has not made a good faith effort to sell the property at a price reflecting circumstance and market conditions, according to the petition prepared by county solicitor Michael Dennehy.
No "for sale" sign has been placed on or in front of the property for 60 days before the petition was filed and the property hasn't been advertised for sale through print advertisements, print or electronic media or through a real estate professional, the petition states. The property appears not to be subject to a pending foreclosure action, it states.