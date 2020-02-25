DANVILLE — A hearing on appointing a conservator for the former Days Inn at Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township has been rescheduled.
President Judge Thomas James changed the hearing from Tuesday to 12:30 p.m. March 25 in Montour County Court.
Montour County solicitor Michael Dennehy said Tuesday's date didn't give him enough time to notify the owner and the bank that holds the lien on the property. He said notices will be served to them.
Montour County commissioners asked James to appoint DRIVE, which has the resources and access to expertly rehabilitate the property or recommend demolition and proceed with the demolition, whichever is appropriate, according to the petition.
The inn has been vacant for several years. The commissioners said it has become an eyesore and a place for squatters.
They filed the request under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, which allows officials to appoint a conservator if the owner of the building fails to maintain the property. Holdren said it won't cost taxpayers anything.
Under Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
DRIVE's preliminary plan is to take possession of the property, secure it and conduct an assessment to determine whether it can be economically rehabilitated or demolished and then submit a plan of action to the court for approval.
Hadden LLC, with addresses of Edison, N.J., and 34 Sheraton Road, is listed as the owner of the inn, which has been closed for several years.
According to the petition, lienholders are CNB Bank, of Clearfield, with a mortgage dated Dec. 19, 2013, for $1,950,000; CNB Bank of Clearfield on a note secured by the mortgage filed Dec. 23 in Montour County in the amount of $1,633,177; and Valley Township Municipal Authority, which provides water and sewer service.
The property hasn't been actively marketed for 60 days before the petition was filed and the owner has not made a good faith effort to sell the property at a price reflecting circumstance and market conditions, according to the petition prepared by Dennehy.