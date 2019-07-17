Due to anticipated hot weather Saturday during the Danville Heritage Parade, precautions will be taken.
Parade committee member Dawn Koons-Gill said the Danville Fire Department rehab unit will be available for people to cool off in the area of the Montour County Courthouse, on Mill Street. There will also be misting fans there.
The committee plans to have up to five water stations along the parade route. A misting station will be set up at the Danville Police Department, on Mill Street.
At the Danville Middle School, Geisinger Berwick Area Ambulance will have a rehab tent up along with a cooling station. There will be two misting fans and cooling vests where people can put on the vests that circulate cold water.
Geisinger's Danville ambulance will be on standby throughout the entire festival.